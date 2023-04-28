5 best noob games on Roblox

Roblox is a prominent online gaming platform that has gained massive popularity in recent years. Offering a plethora of user-generated titles, it can cater to gamers of all ages, providing an unparalleled experience that combines creativity, community, and entertainment. One of the most attractive aspects of Roblox is its inclusivity, allowing individuals to access the platform effortlessly and start playing games with ease.

There are numerous games available on the platform catering to beginners, also known as noobs, that are designed to help them get familiarized with the platform and have an enjoyable experience.

This article aims to provide a list of the top five best games on Roblox, ideal for those new to the platform. These titles offer an excellent introduction to the world of gaming. They provide a balanced mix of entertainment, challenging gameplay, intuitive controls, as well as engaging mechanics.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Get started with Roblox gaming with these highly-rated noob games

5) Noob Army Tycoon 1

Noob Army Tycoon 1 is a multiplayer game where players build and manage their own army base. They must gather resources, train soldiers, and construct buildings to recruit soldiers and conquer enemy bases. Existing players can also team up with others to form alliances and launch coordinated attacks.

Your ultimate goal is to be in possession of the most powerful army in this game and dominate the battlefield. This title offers various challenges and obstacles that players must overcome to achieve victory in combat. The game's graphics and user interface are simple and easy to navigate, ensuring it's accessible to players of all skill levels.

4) Mega Noob Simulator

Mega Noob Simulator has gained significant popularity on Roblox, a massively multiplayer online gaming platform. It was developed by user thunder1222 and released in 2019. The game has amassed millions of visits and positive reviews from players worldwide since.

In Mega Noob Simulator, gamers start as a noob character and work their way up to become more powerful by training as well as completing quests. It features a variety of activities, such as fighting, mining, and exploring different areas. Moreover, players can earn coins and use them to purchase new gear, pets, as well as other upgrades that help them progress in the game.

3) Noob Train

This is an adventure game created by Pandoozle on Roblox where players can customize and spawn a group of noobs to form a train. It also has a unique system that allows gamers to customize their noobs using different attributes such as speed, jump, size, and more. The game has received over 199K likes and has been visited over 334.8 million times since it was created back in 2020.

The developers of the game are active on YouTube, Twitter, and their official Roblox group, engaging with players as well as providing updates on the game.

2) Noobs in Combat

Noobs in Combat is a first-person shooter where players battle it out in a variety of environments. As its name suggests, this game is designed to offer an engaging and immersive experience to gamers of all skill levels. It also lets players choose from a variety of weapons and gear to customize their avatars.

The main objective in this title is to eliminate as many opponents as possible while avoiding being taken out. The game features a ranking system that rewards players for their performance and encourages them to continue playing.

1) Noob Crushers

This is another title that new players will find easy to dive into. It involves gamers competing against each other in the battle arena, with the objective of being the last one or team standing.

Players can choose from a variety of exotic weapons and gear to use in this game, such as swords, guns, and grenades. They can also collect power-ups as well as special items to gain an advantage over their opponents.

