Mega Noob Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Coins, Strength, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Mega Noob Simulator is the ultimate game for all players who love working out and want to look buff. Normally, they start by training but they also get to take part in matches where they defeat bacon hair and bosses. Sometimes, they can fight with their friends or other online gamers.

The process can seem slower in the beginning and therefore, they can choose to redeem free codes to get in-game cash, pets, boosts, and other valuable rewards.

The game was created by a group called thunder1222 Productions, which is owned by thunder1222. The game has almost no violence, hence, players of any age can visit the game. Furthermore, it has seen 451.1 million visits and 292 k likes so far.

A list of active and expired codes in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator

100M - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100M noob

200M - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a surprise pet

BUFFNOOB - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 heads

DOULIFT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 strength

HOLIDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a festive noob pet

METAVERSE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive AJ bacon hair

NEWB - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 heads

RETRO - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 coins

SPOOK - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a halloween hat

stonks - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 coins

stronk - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 strength

SWASHBUCKLER - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 coins

TRADEME - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 heads

UNIVERSE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 strength

Winter2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive tree noob

WORKOUT - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 50 heads

Players can find detailed steps to redeem the code mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator

Roblox game developers do not share the expiry dates of the codes. This means that they may stop working at any time. Hence, players should redeem them as soon as possible. Even when the codes expire, the rewards credited will not be affected.

For more codes and the latest game updates, players can follow the creator's Twitter account, @thunder1222RBLX. They can also join the official Discord server, not only for more codes, but also to catch up with other players.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator

If players are not sure how to redeem the codes, they can follow these easy steps:

Search for the game in your Roblox account after logging in.

Please launch it after you've found it.

Press the Menu button on the side of the screen once the game has finished loading.

Select the Codes option from the selection that appears.

In the "Insert Code Here" text box, copy and paste an active code.

Finally, select the Submit option, and the free rewards will be credited to your account.

If there is any error, players should restart the game, which should change the servers. By trying again, they should be able to successfully redeem the code.

