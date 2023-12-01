5 best Premium UGC to collect in Roblox (December 2023)

In Roblox, content produced by users inside a game's virtual environment is referred to as User-Generated Content (UGC). It gives them the ability to create, develop, and share original works of art, including games, merchandise, and avatars. Roblox gives players a creative platform where they can share their innovative ideas with the community. This makes it a platform where they can actively contribute to the constantly improving virtual environment.

Through the sale of their in-game goods, authors of premium User-Generated Content (UGC) can profit financially. Players can use the virtual currency, Robux, to purchase these exclusive UGC products through the Roblox Premium program. A portion of the money made from the purchase of the premium items goes to the creators.

This encourages gamers to create engaging content, which in turn creates a thriving market. The platform's booming economy is thus fostered, and gifted developers can profit from their creative endeavors thanks to the premium UGC model. This enhances the experience for both users and creators.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top premium UGC to collect in Roblox

With Christmas fast approaching, a few premium UGC dedicated the holidays have started appearing in the market place among other items. Here are five that one must add to their collection:

1) Christmas Dominus

The premium UGC Christmas Dominus, created by User Generated Garbage, is a festive hat priced at 100 Robux, with a discounted rate of 75 Robux for premium members. While untradeable, this affordable Christmas Dominus offers a budget-friendly alternative to the iconic version of Dominus.

2) Golden Flying Crown

The royal crown (Image via Roblox)

Ellzd's premium UGC creation, the Golden Flying Crown, is a majestic hat available for 70 Robux, or 52 with premium. This untradeable accessory boasts a simple Imperial Eastern crown design, adorned with sharp spikes and a complete golden color scheme. This is perfect for those seeking regal flair, it stands out with its elegant simplicity and ornate detailing.

3) Christmas Valk

Fashioned by User Generated Garbage, the premium UGC Christmas Valk is a jolly hat priced at 100 Robux, with a discounted rate of 75 Robux for premium members. As an untradeable hat, it playfully caters to users dreaming of a genuine Valkyrie. The description cheekily suggests it as an affordable alternative for those whose parents won't spring for the real deal, adding a festive touch to virtual wardrobes.

4) Retro Sunglasses

Best selling glasses (Image via Roblox)

Crafted by Ayzria, the premium UGC Retro Sunglasses are a nostalgic steal at 80 Robux or 60 for premium users. This untradeable face accessory exudes a "vibin n' thrivin" vibe, capturing the essence of the '90s. The creator's pro tip is to amplify the throwback experience by pairing these shades with the mini shoulder bag for the ultimate '90s synergy.

5) Santa's Nose

The christmas special (Image via Roblox)

Meticulously crafted by the imaginative Jazzyx3, the premium UGC Santa's Nose is available at a modest 20 Robux, or 15 with premium perks. This non-tradable face adornment boasts a vibrant red circular nose, gracefully complemented by a whimsical white mustache, exuding the unmistakable spirit of Santa. Jazzyx3 offers a captivating array of accessories, from Santa hats and CandyCanes to the mischievous Evil Dark Mummy Smile.

How to get the Premium membership?

You can follow these easy steps to get the premium membership:

Begin by logging into the Roblox account. Navigate to the top-left corner and click on the hamburger icon. Select the last option, labeled "Get Premium." Delve into the Premium Membership options by scrolling down. Choose your desired plan and gracefully click the "Subscribe Now" button. Proceed to the Payment page, where the option to add a Start Code awaits. Conclude the process by entering your card details with finesse, completing the payment for an elevated Roblox Premium experience.

Benefits of a Premium membership include a monthly Robux allowance, access to special offers and items, and the ability to buy, sell, and trade virtual goods. All of these will contribute to an improved gameplay experience. Members gain access to priority servers and are given an advantage in the virtual market.