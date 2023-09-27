5 best Roblox RP titles to play in September 2023

The Roblox platform has long been a sensation in the online gaming world. One of its standout features is that every player has access to create their own game(s), adding to the already-expansive library. Role-playing games (RP/RPGs) have been loved by the community for years. These games allow players to take on the roles of imaginary characters in a virtual realm.

As the month of September 2023 comes to an end, these five Roblox RPGs were the best in terms of great visuals, extraordinary storytelling, and high overall player engagement.

Note: This article is subjective, and the choices reflect the writer's views.

5 best Roblox RPG titles to Play in September 2023

1) Genre: Horror RPG - SCP Games and SCP Monsters

SCP Games and SCP Monsters held its place in the horror genre since it was released in 2021. Robloxians have to act responsibly and work together to overcome various obstacles and take on the role of an employee of the Foundation, which is the organization tasked with securing, containing, and protecting the various creatures featured in-game.

SCP-173, a statue that moves when not in sight, and SCP-096, a humanoid creature that becomes hostile when viewed, are some examples of the various SCPs featured in the game.

2) Genre: Anime RPG - Project XXL

In Project XXL, Robloxians can role-play as their favorite anime characters from Dragon Ball Z, Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, and even One Piece! The game features an intricate progression system that allows the players to upgrade their characters and unlock cool new abilities, like Super Saiyan mode, Gear 5, and the powers of the Sun God Nika, as they advance in the game.

Project XXL also boasts an intriguing storyline with multiple quests, challenges, and epic boss battles to keep the players hooked. Some of the characters featured in the boss battle include the iconic Frieza from DBZ, the daunting Uchiha Clan from Naruto, and the menacing Toji Fushiguro from JJK.

3) Genre: Fantasy RPG - Murim Cultivation

In Murim Cultivation, players are given the choice to choose their path and learn traditional martial arts and magic. Robloxians can either choose the Heavenly, Beast, or Demonic path. Then, they can train hard to learn strong abilities correlated to their paths and participate in epic bouts in a vibrantly drawn landscape based on Feudal Japan.

Players can also customize their Murim Cultivation character, join clans in a world of self-discovery and power, explore the enormous map, learn about the hidden mysteries, and confront dangerous opponents along the way.

4) Genre: Sci-Fi RPG - Star Wars Space Battle

Star Wars: Space Battle is a Sci-Fi game that is based on the globally acclaimed Star Wars Universe. In the game, players can engage in action-packed space battles, breathtaking lightsaber duels, and enthralling galactic adventures. Players can also enjoy complex spacecraft mechanics, explore various planets, and become a part of a thriving Roblox community.

This fascinating RPG truly captures the essence of the original Star Wars movies. Some contributing factors are the excellent storytelling and the vintage feeling the developers have achieved with the visuals.

5) Genre: Medieval RPG - Medieval Roleplay

This immersive RPG transports gamers to a world of castles and medieval intrigue. In this title, players have to handle the problems that occur in medieval civilization, build alliances (clans), and adopt numerous roles such as knights, peasants, or even monarchy in a beautifully constructed rustic setting.

Medieval Roleplay is an excellent choice for enthusiasts of the Middle Ages, as this game seamlessly combines the fantasy and role-playing aspect of Roblox games with the Medieval Era. The game stands out even more because of its attention to historical detail, ranging from the grandeur of castles to the bustle of busy villages.

