5 best skins in Roblox Evade

In the ever-growing library of player-made Roblox games, Evade is an exciting and fast-paced game that stands out. It requires strategy, critical thinking, and quick reflexes. Evade features multiple skins, which can also be used as equipment, and equipping the correct skin can fill the gap between life-and-death scenarios. Among the various skins available to the players, we've picked out the finest and the most useful ones.

In this article, we will look at the top five skins in Roblox Evade that will undoubtedly give you the advantage you need to outmaneuver the nextbots.

Note: This article is subjective and depicts the writer's opinions.

5 top skins to pick in Roblox Evade

1) Hermes Shoes - $4000 (Level 30 and above)

Unlock wings on your feet with the Hermes Shoes. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Hermes Shoes skin gives anyone who equips it a constant speed boost of up to 80%. The name of the boots is inspired by Hermes, the Greek god of trade and travel. The swiftness and agility these shoes can achieve are currently the highest in the game.

Equipping the Hermes Shoes skin will provide you with a significant advantage in both offensive and defensive situations while also allowing you to outmaneuver the nextbots, make quick escapes, and look suave doing it, which is why these boots are at the top of this list.

2) Medkit - $2500 (Level 10 and above)

Medkit can be your lifeline in Roblox Evade. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Medkit skin is a must-have for every support player on the team. Since survival is paramount in Roblox Evade, the Medkit skin makes a lot of sense as it can increase the speed of a downed player while also waiving off 30 seconds from their revival time, which can be a huge deal in some situations.

When it comes down to split-second decisions, the Medkit skin takes the crown as it not only aids in your recovery but also plays a crucial role in assisting your teammates who are striving to get you back on your feet swiftly. The Medkit skin and the Hermes Shoes are tied for the first time as both provide extreme value.

3) Bloxy Boy - $2000 (Level 5 and above)

Fear not when Bloxy Boy is here. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jump scares from nextbots are inevitable in Roblox Evade, but when the Bloxy Boy skin is equipped, players can get a head-start and turn the tables against the pesky nextbots. When a player with the Bloxy Boy skin is jump-scared, they receive a temporary speed boost. This boost enables them to reposition themselves or escape a dangerous situation.

This sudden burst of speed can be a game-changer. The Bloxy Boy is immensely useful but stays stagnant at third place only because of its short-timed speed boost and no other benefits.

4) Stethoscope - $1500 (Level 4 and above)

Revive with lightning speed using the Stethoscope. (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the constantly changing dynamic world of Roblox Evade, every extra second counts, especially when it comes to reviving knocked-down teammates. The Stethoscope is a skin that also acts as medical equipment that allows them to revive their teammates at a 30% faster rate. This skin best suits players who play a supportive role in their squad.

With the quicker revival speed, the person who has this skin equipped is considered an extremely valuable asset to the team. Still, it stays in fourth place only because of its limited usability and simply because the skins higher up offer even better benefits.

5) Headphones - $1200 (Level 5 and above)

Hear the unheard using the Headphones. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Headphones are more than just a piece of tech or fashionable accessory. They are game changers for Robloxians who seek an auditory upper hand against the nextbots. Equipping these Headphones enables players to hear tiny and previously inaudible in-game sound cues, which can be critical for survival.

The Headphones provide a subtle tactical advantage against the nextbots, and are only held back to a fifth place because of their limited use case.

Selecting the correct skin may significantly improve your gameplay experience in Roblox Evade and increase your chances of success against nextbots. These skins mentioned above have distinct advantages that appeal to players with varying playstyles and personalities.

