5 best summons in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

If you're intrigued by the ever-evolving anime universes and are looking for a Roblox game that brings those worlds to life, then look no further than All Star Tower Defense. It plunges you into a captivating world where you must strategically place anime-themed units to fend off oncoming foes. In this anime universe extravaganza with realistic graphics and intuitive controls, your success is somewhat hinged on summoning the strongest and the most useful characters.

Deciding which character is worth upgrading and investing time and resources in this Roblox outing can be an overwhelming task to choose which ones to put in your roster. This article takes that load off by revealing the five best characters you can summon in Roblox All Star Tower Defense.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Meet the five best summons in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

1. Jeff (CEO) - Robert E. O. Speedwagon

First up in our star-studded lineup is Jeff (CEO), a 6-star support unit that channels the spirit and character of Robert E. O. Speedwagon. This character first appeared in the first and second seasons of the well-renowned animanga JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency and Phantom Blood.

This money-making maestro is currently rocking the meta, making him a must-have in every player's arsenal. Just be ready to shell out 500 cash for his deployment, and remember, he takes up quite a bit of real estate, so give him some elbow room away from the action.

2. Lucci (Heaven) - Pucci (Made in Heaven)

This unit is currently in the store rotation and is ready for action. Lucci (Heaven), or as anime fanatics may recall him as the devious villain from the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. It takes the stage when upgraded to 7 stars and is a ground unit inspired by Enrico Pucci's Made in Heaven from the same season.

It is obtainable by evolving Lucci (Moon). Another important thing to note is that this holy enchanter costs 600 cash to simply get deployed on the battlefield. It justifies the monumental prices by boasting a heavenly AoE attack that will make your enemies regret their every action.

3. Devil - Diavolo

The Devil unit especially shines when tackling the Infinite/Gauntlet Mode. This 7-star ground unit is a nod to Diavolo, the antagonist from the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Devil is a pricey but powerful addition to every Robloxian's team.

This character can be yours by evolving Devil (Shadow) with a dark enchantment. It comes bundled with an exciting special ability called Erased, which helps the Devil clear the battlefield with style and finesse. It requires 1000 cash to deploy, and the upgrade also costs a bunch.

4. Koku (Instinctive) - Goku (Ultra Instinct)

The Koku (Instinctive) is a 7-star air unit inspired by the Ultra Instinct Sign Goku from the last few episodes of Dragon Ball Super. To obtain him, you must evolve Aqua Koku (Red Spirit) with a lot of cash to unlock this powerhouse of a unit. To fully upgrade him, it would cost you a whopping 19,935,750 cash.

Koku also brings a special AoE attack that can wipe out enemy hordes in a blink. To use this unfathomable power, you must be ready to awaken his Ascended form and unleash the Nuke/Energy Bomb when you're in the thick of the battle.

5. Mysterious X (Final) - Satoru Gojo (Final Form)

Closing our lineup is the enigmatic Mysterious X (Final). He is a 7-star hybrid and AoE unit that pays homage to Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. This ground-shaking summon is obtainable after evolving Mysterious X (Shibuya) and boasts special attacks like the Mini Domain and Final Domain Finisher.

By spending 500 cash, you can deploy this formidable unit. Be sure to watch for this unit, as it is rumored to come in the Special Summons rotations again soon.

In the fast-paced realm of Roblox All Star Tower Defense, these summons aren't just characters; they're game-changers if used correctly.

Visit Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub for more such interesting articles.