5 best Weapons in Dead Rails

Whether it is a normal axe or a special Vampire Knife, you cannot afford to explore the desert without a weapon in Dead Rails. There must be at least one weapon in your arsenal that you can use against the dangerous threats in this experience. Luckily, there are a bunch of weapons that you can acquire during your playthrough, although some might not be that ideal when going up against the most powerful of enemies.

This guide features the five best weapons in Dead Rails that can help you defeat all the threats that stand in your way.

Dead Rails: 5 best Weapons to use

Below is a list of the five best weapons in this Roblox title.

1) Vampire Knife

The Vampire Knife (Image via PythonG999DS@YouTube || Roblox)

The Vampire Knife can be found inside the castle that you reach after hitting the 38,500-meter mark. The castle holds a coffin, which contains the knife. Once obtained, you can use its high speed and damage to kill enemies with ease. What makes the Vampire Knife truly remarkable is its life-stealing ability. Whenever you cause damage to an enemy, you will recover a portion of your health bar.

2) Rifle

Get the Rifle from the Gunsmith shop (Image via Roblox)

A Rifle is one of the most common guns found in this game and can be purchased for $75. If you have enough money, you can easily get it from the Gunsmith shop. When playing in a squad, it is recommended for at least one player to carry a rifle. This weapon does great damage at long range and can be useful when clearing out bandit camps and infested towns. If you aim for the head with a Rifle, you can eliminate the enemy with just one bullet.

3) Sawed-Off Shotgun

Buy the Sawed-Off Shotgun in the lobby using Robux (Image via Roblox)

The Sawed-Off Shotgun is arguably the most devastating weapon you can use in a short-range fight. With just one or two bullets at the most, you can easily wipe out an enemy. The only downside of this weapon is that it shoots only two bullets before reloading. So if you are getting overrun by a horde of zombies, you might need something better.

The Sawed-Off Shotgun can't be obtained from the Gunsmith shop. It can either be found randomly on the map or purchased using 148 Robux.

4) Maxim Machine Gun

Get the Maxim Machine Gun from the Gunsmith shop (Image via Roblox)

Speaking of dealing with a horde of enemies, the Maxim Machine can do wonders with its 100-bullet magazine. This weapon is mostly recommended when you reach the final fort at the 80,000-meter mark. There, you will be facing off against over a dozen outlaws and the Maxim Machine Gun can help you clear them out easily. If you have some funds to spare, you can purchase this weapon for $125 from the Gunsmith shop.

Do note that to use the gun, you must place it on the ground beforehand. In case of urgency, this weapon can prove to be fatal due to its relatively lengthy setup.

Also check: How to play Dead Rails

5) Mauser C96

Get Mauser C96 in the lobby using Robux (Image via Roblox)

The Mauser C96 is a better version of the regular revolver and has zero recoil. When using this gun, you can easily aim for the head and kill most enemies that come your way. However, even though this weapon is good at handling recoil, it deals relatively less damage than the ones mentioned above.

Like the Sawed-Off Shotgun, the Mauser C96 can also be purchased for 148 Robux. However, if you are lucky enough, you can find it randomly inside one of the buildings.

FAQs about Dead Rails

What is the best weapon in Dead Rails?

The Vampire Knife is one of the best weapons to use in this experience.

How much does a Rifle cost in Dead Rails?

You can purchase a rifle for $75 from the Gunsmith shop.

Where to get the Mauser C96 in Dead Rails?

You can get the Mauser C96 by paying 148 Robux in the game's lobby.

