5 best weapons in Roblox Da Hood 

Roblox Da Hood is infamous for its crime-based gameplay enhanced with smooth fighting mechanisms. Robloxians can either play as police officers or gangsters in the dreaded world of Da Hood. Furthermore, many pundits and fans have dubbed Da Hood the Roblox version of Grand Theft Auto.

The gameplay also allows players to use a variety of guns, gadgets, grenades, and armor. In multiplayer servers, having the best in-game arsenal can give players a significant advantage over their opponents. However, in this meta, only a few weapons have stood out due to their high damage output and usability.

New players can collect these weapons to eliminate their foes and earn a lot of XP fast. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the best weapons in Roblox Da Hood.

Flamethrower, Double Barrel SG, and three more best weapons in Roblox Da Hood

1) Flamethrower

Flamethrower, as the name hints, is notorious in the world of Da Hood for its ability to inflict burn damage. This weapon also deals a significant amount of AOE damage and is very reliable when you want to eliminate a hoard of enemies.

Players can also sneak up on their rival gang and cause heavy destruction with this fire-breathing weapon. Originally priced at 7,500 DHC (Da Hood Cash), this deadly weapon was later raised to 25,000 DHC due to its high damage output.

Significant Features:

It can annoy other players by burning their virtual characters.

You can also find a Flamethrower at the Fire Station.

Flamethrower is the most expensive weapon in Da Hood.

2) Double Barrel Shotgun

The Double Barrel Shotgun can be found near the Da Casino and Red Building. It is usually paired with a revolver to inflict tremendous combo damage. The shotgun has become a popular gun in the community due to its faster fire rate and quick reload capabilities.

Players who pursue their careers as gangsters can use the shotgun in neighborhood conflicts and shootouts with cops. They can easily eliminate their foes without wasting too much ammo. As a result, the Double Barrel Shotgun is hailed as one of the best guns in Da Hood.

Significant Features:

The bullet spread of the Double Barrel SG is much better than other shotguns in the game.

It costs more than a regular shotgun.

Two shells that do raw damage.

3) Grenade Launcher

The Grenade Launcher does a significant amount of explosive damage when fired. Players can purchase this weapon for 10,000 DHC or find one in a small cabin near the school.

Projectiles shot from the launcher take a few seconds to reach their targets. Hence, players must predict their enemies' movements to get maximum usage from the Grenade Launcher. Gamers can practice missile shots before engaging in PvPs on the multiplayer map.

Significant Features:

Six projectiles in one launcher clip.

Must use the weapon carefully, as players using the launcher can eliminate themselves.

Jebait the enemies with normal grenades and then use the launcher.

4) Katana

The Katana is a limited edition weapon that is the best melee weapon in Roblox Da Hood. This weapon was available during the 2021 Christmas Update, where players had to ride the in-game sleigh and click on the green gift to secure the Katana.

Users with this samurai blade can easily become the ultimate killing machine on the map, as they can one-shot other players. Fighting against Katana-wielding adversaries can be challenging as they can easily beat anyone in close range.

Significant Features:

Best for grinding as players can go on a rampage collecting money and XP.

Not available in the store.

One can expect the Katana to be released for a short time during the Christmas special event.

5) Revolver

Revolver is one of the most-used weapons in Roblox Da Hood. This is because users wielding a Revolver will produce high DPS from long range. With enough practice, individuals with the Revolver and Double Barrel SG can eliminate their rivals in no time.

This weapon can be your secondary weapon, as it is very effective when your primary weapon's ammo runs out. You can find the revolver in an alleyway near the Jewelry Shop.

Significant Features:

Massive DPS and pure damage.

Six bullets per round.

The bullets are cheap and efficient.

Disclaimer: The topic is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

