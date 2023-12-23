5 stands to master in Roblox World of Power

If you enjoy watching the famous anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and are looking for a Roblox game set in the same universe, then your search ends at World of Power. In this game, warriors jump into an anime-themed battleground that is primarily inspired by JJBA but contains characters and abilities from countless other anime.

When you're duking it out against other players on the server to climb the leaderboards, it is crucial to have the best stands, which are abilities that you can use in the game.

This article lists the best stands to dominate the World of Power battlegrounds.

Meet the best stands in Roblox World of Power

1) The World: Freeze time and rule the battle

With The World, you can freeze everything around you for a solid seven seconds. The possibilities are endless—you can use it to set up the perfect combo, to dodge a deadly attack, or simply catch your breath.

When using this stand, it is important to make every second count. It is also crucial to note that some attacks will bypass this ability and connect as usual.

2) Phoenix Up: Use the flames of healing to your advantage

The mythical creature Phoenix has made its way to Roblox World of Power, and it lets you heal rapidly when in battle, at a rate that is faster than the usual health replenishing rate. This ability is great, and most of the time, it'll turn the tide of the battle in your favor. However, it comes with a major downside, which is that you'll tire out quicker.

3) Adrenaline: Power surge in the nick of time

If you are always low on health and staring defeat in the face, then fear not because Adrenaline is a stand that kicks in when you need it most. It essentially gives you a burst of unmatched strength for a short duration. This offers an opportunity to turn the tables and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Nevertheless, you must remember that you can't reactivate this stand right away, so you have to make the most of it.

4) Ultra Instinct: Gain the ability to dance around attacks like Goku

In Dragon Ball Super, Son Goku unlocks the Ultra Instinct ability, where his body reacts on its own to avoid attacks. This ability was later added to Roblox World of Power as a stand, and it essentially makes dodging attacks incredibly simple.

Once it is activated, none of your enemies' attacks will land, but this power isn't infinite, as it consumes a decent amount of energy. You'll have to use it wisely and keep an eye on your energy meter.

5) Chibaku Tensei: Crowd control made easy

If you are ever stuck in the thick of the battle and need some crowd control, then the Chibaku Tensei should be your go-to stand. It essentially pulls your enemies and objects closer, then unleashes a devastating explosion. It acts as the ultimate combo of strategy and destruction, which you can use to disrupt your foes' plans, create secret openings, or just watch the chaos unfold. Mastering this stand will take time, but it is well worth the effort, and watching your enemies crumble can be very satisfying.

These five stands will turn you into a force to be reckoned with in Roblox World of Power.