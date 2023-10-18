5 things you should know before playing Roblox CraftBlox

In the vast tapestry of Roblox, you will find multiple titles that take inspiration from anime, films, or even other games. However, only a few of them manage to capture the true essence of their inspiration. One such game is CraftBlox, which has over 17 million visits and more than 20,000 favorites on its home page on the platform, even though it was released this year.

Before you dive into the colorful world of Roblox CraftBlox, there are a few important things you should know. This article lists five things you should know about the title that will help you progress in the game with ease.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What to know before getting started in Roblox CraftBlox

1) The game resembles Mojang's Minecraft

Those who already know the basics of Minecraft will be off to a good start in CraftBlox. Like Minecraft, this Roblox game allows you to mine, craft, and build items and structures. The items, blocks, ores, and toolsets in the two titles also bear an uncanny resemblance.

CraftBlox welcomes Minecraft aficionados looking to explore and venture into the domain of Roblox games and existing Robloxians who want a new survival-sandbox-style game to experience.

2) Experimentation is key

In Roblox CraftBlox, you can be as creative as you want. This isn't one of those games where you're told what to do at every turn; instead, you're encouraged to experiment. If you want to find new recipes and items, don't be afraid to experiment with different combinations of blocks, resources, and tools.

You will find new things the more you mess around. They are your reward for being innovative and thinking outside the box.

3) Teamwork makes the dream work

If you tend to act or play alone in video games, you might want to rethink your strategy and tweak your plan. CraftBlox is a multiplayer title, and it encourages cooperative gameplay so that people can work together as a team.

Collaborating with other players is a fast way to gain access to rare items and complete missions. Having a group of people to help you out can make any mission, quest, or even just survival that much more enjoyable.

4) Keep an eye on the clock

When you're deep in a sandbox world of blocks, time goes by quickly. Before you know it, the sun has gone down, and monsters are out.

The days and nights in CraftBlox work a lot like they do in Minecraft. Every hour of the day lasts for one real-life minute, which totals up to 24 minutes per day. If you don't pay attention to the clock, waves of monsters can spawn at night, and it can be a little difficult for you to survive.

It is crucial that you make sure that you have a place to stay, some light inside your abode and outside to prevent mobs from spawning, and your trusty sword ready.

5) Don't forget to customize your avatar

While CraftBlox's primary focus is on blocks and building, you shouldn't neglect character personalization. The game has many customization options, from knights in shining armor to futuristic space explorers. You can pick one that suits your approach to the title and play style.

You can change your character's full appearance and style them to look suave. Personalizing your avatar and standing out in a crowd makes the game more fun.

With these crucial tips at your disposal, you're now more than prepared to dive into the blocky realm of BloxCraft and become the richest Robloxian out there.

So, get your virtual pickaxe ready, and let the adventures begin! Keep these tips in mind, and you'll be well on your way to becoming a BloxCraft master. Have fun crafting!

