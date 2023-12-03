In Roblox Guts and Blackpowder, a zombie-infested experience set during the Napoleonic Wars, new players will need help to adapt to the combat-based survival mechanism.

The five tips mentioned herein aim not only to increase your impact in Guts and Blackpowder but also to enhance your overall gameplay. Seasoned players can also refer to this article to boost their survivability rate on all maps in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions.

Here are 5 things to know before playing Roblox Guts and Blackpowder

1) Class knowledge

Pick a signature class and start mastering its weaponry and other perks. This way, you can easily start competing in challenging modes and delve deep into the game.

There are currently seven classes in Roblox Guts and Blackpowder, and they are as follows:

Officer

Line Infantry

Seaman

Sapper

Musician/Fifer

Surgeon

Priest

Start playing Endless Mode, where you must survive waves of zombies till your character dies, to understand your chosen class mechanics and basic features.

2) Team coordination

Your team will comprise 19th-century war troops, regardless of the nation you select. To inflict heavy damage and clear waves, your team must coordinate as a unit. Form and hold lines to avoid getting overwhelmed by the zombies.

Additionally, consider using communication tools to effectively collaborate with teammates. A well-organized formation with soldiers firing in tandem will be much more beneficial than fighting zombies separately. If your team's cohesion is flawless, you can withstand countless waves and complete objectives quickly.

3) Making the best use of melee weapons

Melee weapons are crucial in holding a formation, protecting teammates, and fending off zombies. New players must know when to use them to avoid getting surrounded, especially in Endless mode, where evasiveness is key.

Each class is equipped with its default melee weapon, allowing players to aggro and chop down zombies. Remember to use your melee weapon on any fellow soldier who may turn into a zombie after getting bitten.

Here are the seven melee weapons in Roblox Guts and Blackpowder:

Axe - 85 damage

Sabre - 30 damage

Cutlass - 30 damage

Sledgehammer - 75 damage

Hand Axe - 45 damage

Shovel - 40 damage

Stake - 25 damage

If the zombies are breaching your team's defenses or interfering with the objectives, use your dedicated melee weapon. Muskets will take a few seconds to reload; instead of walking away while reloading, hold your ground using your melee weapon to ensure continuous defense against the zombie onslaught in Endless mode.

4) Objective-based gameplay

If you're in Objective Mode, your focus should be helping teammates stay alive. Avoid rushing to complete objectives before your team arrives, as doing so will spawn more zombies, turning it into a bloodbath for soldiers out of position.

For instance, when pushing the wagon on the Leipzig map, split into two groups where one group pushes, and the other protects from zombies. By prioritizing teamwork, you can prevent losses and avoid zombie bites when completing objectives. Also, keep track of your team's kill count sheet via the survivor's tab.

5) Map awareness

Be aware of the terrain you're fighting on, as it will help you set up strong defensive lines in Roblox Guts and Blackpowder. Some maps have choke points; hence, you and your allies mustn't get cornered to avoid losing ground and getting overwhelmed.

Certain maps in Roblox Guts and Blackpowder also feature cannons with swabs and ammo, so use them to eliminate hordes of zombies quickly. Keep practicing on different maps to gain experience and knowledge about the terrain and strategic locations.

