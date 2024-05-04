5 most underrated Roblox games

While Roblox offers a plethora of amazing games for players to immerse into, several titles fail to reach the limelight despite having good content. This is an unfortunate reality for several underrated games. However, these games are treasured by their fanbase and are the reason why they keep running.

Hence, this article will list five such underrated games that deserve more attention from the community.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Five of the most underrated Roblox games that deserve the limelight

1) Pizza Game

Pizza Game offers an amazing FPS experience. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 97%

97% Developer: dodman531

Pizza Game is an insanely good title that is highly underrated and deserves all the attention it can. While the game's description doesn't reveal much and the title can be misleading, the gameplay is quite fun. Players equip weapons and fight against waves of enemies who get increasingly stronger.

Key features:

Good gameplay.

Cool concept.

Good sound design.

Easy to play FPS.

If anyone is looking to pass the time and enjoy some good FPS, then Pizza Guy should be their get-go.

Also check: Best Roblox games to play on Roblox

2) Neon Knights

Neon Knights is an amazing RPG. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 88%

88% Developer: Blockage

Neon Knights is yet another underrated game that offers an immersive RPG experience alongside dungeon exploration. Players need to explore various maps and fight off robots that come in a variety of shapes and sizes. On top of that, Neon Knights has a decent lore that will keep players hooked throughout.

Key features:

Great graphics.

Excellent gameplay.

A variety of maps.

Good in-game lore.

So, if you're looking for an interesting role-playing game, then this underrated title will check all your boxes.

3) Boost Vector

Boost Vector offers amazing parkour challenges. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 84%

84% Developer: Blockage

Boost Vector is another underrated game on the list that offers a fun experience to players. This Obby game in Roblox requires them to control the boost feature and do parkour moves to reach the final checkpoint. They can compete against other players to unlock rewards and hone their skills further.

Key features:

Fun maps.

Great concept.

Multiple parkour moves and features.

Cool music.

So, if you're looking for a chill game that doesn't require a lot of grinding or has a steep learning curve, then Boost Vector will fulfill your desire.

4) Residence Massacre

Residence Massacre offers a great mix of horror and survival genres. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 91 %

% Developer: MisterGamer_67

Residence Massacre isn't your run-of-the-mill horror survival game. It has intricate features and specific requirements failing which will lead to death. Players are tasked with fortifying their houses during the day and collecting rations and other useful items. As the night falls, a mysterious killer lurks outside and tries to kill them. The goal is to stay alive.

Key features:

Can be played with friends.

Is difficult but exciting.

Has excellent gameplay.

A different approach to the horror genre on the platform.

So, if you're into this genre on the platform, then Residence Massacre should be on your priority list.

5) Rocketeers

Rocketeers is a fun capture-the-flag game with rocket launchers. (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Upvotes: 77%

77% Developer: Badimo

Rocketeers is one of the most fun yet underrated games on Robox that more players should discover. Armed with rocket launchers, the goal of each team is to capture the enemy flag and bring it back to their base, all the while defending their own.

The rockets can be used to kill enemies or get a boosted jump. To make things better, the game has a destructible environment that allows players to form strategies and make new ways to win the matches.

Key features:

It has fun gameplay.

Excellent PvP scenarios.

Numerous features and items.

Allows making and following strategies to secure victory.

So, if you want something spicier in the shooter genre, then this underrated game will come in clutch.

FAQs about Roblox games

Are there a lot of games on the platform?

The gaming platform currently has around 40 million games that span across a variety of genres.

Are the games free?

Most of the games on this platform are free except for specific ones requiring players to purchase titles using Robux.

