7 best gamepasses in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan

Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan is based on the popular anime series Attack on Titan. Players can explore a wide range of settings and fight massive titans in epic battles within the game's enormous, free-roaming environment. Titan Shifting is a special skill that users can acquire to change into strong titans. Boss encounters present additional difficulty since defeating powerful foes requires strategic cooperation.

The game features a Prestige system that lets users showcase their achievements and get exclusive benefits. Participating in Clans improves the social component by encouraging player cooperation. Additionally, OMD (Omnidirectional Mobility Device) gears, which are essential for quick and dynamic motions, are an advanced gear available in the game.

The 14 gamepasses are essential because they provide special benefits like upgraded skills, exclusive equipment, and cosmetics, which enhance gameplay and provide a feeling of advancement.

Beast Titan, Cloak, and more of the best gamepasses in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan

1) Beast Titan

Current price: 1,999 Robux

This unique gamepass allows players to equip the Beast Titan in their titan inventory. Known for its extraordinary strength and special skills, this strong titan proves to be a dangerous opponent in fights against other titans. If bought initially in the game, players can quickly become top defenders.

2) Warhammer Titan

Current price: 1,900 Robux

A unique benefit of the Warhammer Titan gamepass is that it doesn't require Prestige 6 to use its abilities. The Warhammer Titan may be easily equipped by players, allowing them to titan shift and use its powerful powers without needing to meet the typical prestige requirements.

For those ready to take on the mighty Warhammer Titan, this gamepass offers an exciting shortcut.

3) Clan Bag

Current price: 1,299 Robux

This is a useful tool for people who appreciate collecting and arranging the Clan Bag gamepass. Roblox players are able to store any clan they earn through clan spins with this pass.

This feature improves the overall strategic gameplay and promotes a sense of accumulation and development by making it easy to organize and quickly access various clans.

4) Permanent 2x GOLD

Current price: 399 Robux

This gamepass is a significant improvement that completely changes the in-game economy. The game's main payment form is gold, which allows users to buy upgrades, items, and other necessary equipment. Roblox players get a permanent edge with this gamepass, earning twice as much gold for in-game activities.

5) Permanent 2x EXP

Current price: 399 Robux

This gamepass directly impacts Character development, as it allows double the EXP collection. Experience points, or EXP, are what indicate how far a player has come in the virtual world. Roblox enthusiasts level up their characters by gaining experience points through missions, battles, and other accomplishments. This quicker development is essential for developing new skills, getting access to better equipment, and fortifying the character as a whole.

6) Cloak

Current price: 149 Robux

More than just a decorative touch, this gamepass in Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan improves the whole gaming experience. Players can proudly showcase the chic cape cosmetic that is new to this gamepass in the character customization menu.

Although the cloak doesn't directly affect gameplay mechanics, it is essential for giving the player's avatar a unique touch to their in-game appearance.

7) Premium Outfits

Current price: 299 Robux

Players looking to give their characters a unique and upscale look will find the Premium Outfits gamepass useful. They can access and wear a range of luxury outfits in the customization menu after purchasing this gamepass.

These clothes offer a degree of exclusivity and individuality that surpasses the normal outfits readily available in the game.