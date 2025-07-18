99 Nights in the Forest Alien Invasion guide

With the Alien Invasion update, extraterrestrials have arrived in Roblox's 99 Nights in the Forest. They present a brand-new challenge in this survival experience, adding to the ongoing dangers of repeated Cutlist assaults, swarming wild animals, and a nightly prowling deer monster. Players can raid alien spaceships as well as their Mothership for unique tech, which includes powerful weapons such as the Laser Sword.

Ad

This guide explains how to find, survive, and pulverize aliens in 99 Nights in the Forest.

When do aliens arrive in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Spaceship icons appear on random parts of the map (Image via Roblox)

The aliens appear on the map on Day 3. The game notifies you about their arrival with the message: "Something mysterious is flying above you." Subsequently, there are loud zapping noises and tremors, culminating in a deafening crash that indicates that aliens have arrived in the forest.

Ad

Trending

Following the auditory warnings, you will notice spaceship icons on random parts of the map. These highlight the location of the space shuttles that you can raid for alien tech. However, each ship is guarded by two aliens with Rayguns, so you need to be prepared for a fight.

Fighting aliens isn't difficult in 99 Nights in the Forest. They can be damaged with both melee and ranged weapons, while their shots can be sidestepped. That said, it is highly recommended to use a ranged weapon like Throwing Knives or a Revolver. The closer you get to them, the more vulnerable you become to their Rayguns.

Ad

A shot from a Raygun shaves off almost 10 HP from your character. Despite its low damage, it has a high firing rate, so taking multiple hits from such weapons can lead to a sudden game-over scenario in this Roblox game.

Alien tech items in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Laser Fence Blueprint (Image via Roblox)

After defeating the aliens, you can enter their spaceship and collect different high-tech weapons and items. A few of them are listed below:

Ad

UFO Component : It can be dropped into the Scrap Processor to get two Bolts.

: It can be dropped into the Scrap Processor to get two Bolts. Laser Sword : This strong weapon takes out 1/4th of a Cultist's health. It needs to recharge after a certain number of hits, but it is better than a Spear.

: This strong weapon takes out 1/4th of a Cultist's health. It needs to recharge after a certain number of hits, but it is better than a Spear. Raygun : This weapon deals almost 10 damage per hit. Despite its low damage, it fires rays extremely quickly, barely giving animals or aliens any chance to retaliate.

: This weapon deals almost 10 damage per hit. Despite its low damage, it fires rays extremely quickly, barely giving animals or aliens any chance to retaliate. Laser Fence Blueprint : You can use this blueprint to create a Laser Fence in your camp.

: You can use this blueprint to create a Laser Fence in your camp. Meat? Sandwich: This item can be consumed to fill your character's Hunger meter.

Ad

If you want to begin the game with a Raygun, unlock and equip the newly added Alien Class in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to find and enter the Alien Mothership in 99 Nights in the Forest

Enter the Mothership only when prepared (Image via Roblox)

Among the many spaceships, only one will be operational, which will allow you to access the Alien Mothership in 99 Nights in the Forest. An arrow on its interior hull will invite you to enter a portal. Once you get close to it, you can choose the "Teleport to the Mothership" interaction option.

Ad

Upon teleporting to the Alien Mothership, you will need to fight a series of battles. Defeat the Alien Elite and the other normal aliens. Then, pick up the Alien Elite's body and put it in front of the sensor to open the door and proceed deeper into the spaceship. Keep repeating this process until you find a room with a massive chest.

Before entering the Alien Mothership, stock up on healing and food items. The fights can take a lot of time, even with weapons like the Morningstar or a Rifle.

Ad

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest: Furniture Trader guide

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Is it possible to kill the deer monster with alien tech?

No, the alien tech does no damage to the deer monster.

Does the deer monster attack players in the Mothership?

No, the deer monster is not able to enter the Alien Mothership.

What happens when the Raygun and the Laser Sword overcharge?

Ad

When either of these weapons overcharges, it begins to glow red as if about to explode and is rendered unusable during that brief moment.

How do I open doors in the Alien Mothership?

To open doors in the Alien Mothership, drag an Elite Alien near the sensor. If it flashes a green light, it means the face verification was successful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025