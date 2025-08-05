99 Nights in the Forest Class tier list

Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest offer unique buffs and abilities that assist players in surviving the dangerous wilds. Each Class is tailored to a particular playstyle, so that you understand your role in the team. The Cook prepares meals in the camp, the Lumberjack gathers wood for the campfire and the crafting table, whereas the Cyborg searches for the missing children while obliterating any threats with its Laser Cannon.

Currently, there are 14 Classes in this survival-horror title. Each has been ranked in this tier list based on their provided perks and overall usefulness.

Ranking all Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest

You'll need Diamonds to unlock a Class (Image via Roblox)

All Classes have been categorized into four tiers according to their overall utility.

S tier

The S tier features all the best Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest. They are great for both team-based and solo runs because they are useful in both the early and mid-game.

Class Cost Cyborg 600 Diamonds Alien 500 Diamonds Blacksmith 200 Diamonds Assassin 500 Diamonds Ranger 70 Diamonds

A tier

The A tier features Classes that are slightly less effective than those in the top tier. The Lumberjack and the Hunter are ideal for gathering wood and pelt but lack fighting buffs. Meanwhile, the Brawler hits hard in close combat but cannot use ranged weapons.

Class Cost Hunter 40 Diamonds Lumberjack 70 Diamonds Brawler 100 Diamonds

B tier

Classes in the B tier play passive roles and only thrive in team play. The Farmer and the Cook eliminate Hunger needs but need help during the repeated cultist assaults. Although the Medic can be a lifesaver for teammates, it cannot revive itself and lacks starter weapons.

Class Cost Medic 40 Diamonds Farmer 80 Diamonds Cook 40 Diamonds

C tier

The C tier consists of Classes that aren't worth investing Diamonds in. They provide underwhelming buffs and perks.

Class Cost Scavenger 25 Diamonds Decorator 40 Diamonds Camper 10 Diamonds

Best Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest

Cyborg gives you an Alien Armour and Laser Cannon (Image via Roblox)

Here's what makes some 99 Nights in the Forest Classes stand out from the rest:

Cyborg : The Cyborg Class gives you Alien Armor and Laser Cannon, both of which are top-tier gear. You can tank and dish out damage to enemies.

: The Cyborg Class gives you Alien Armor and Laser Cannon, both of which are top-tier gear. You can tank and dish out damage to enemies. Alien : This Class gives you a quick-firing Raygun. At Level 3, it gives you an increased sprint speed when alien tech is at full charge, allowing you to make quick escapes.

: This Class gives you a quick-firing Raygun. At Level 3, it gives you an increased sprint speed when alien tech is at full charge, allowing you to make quick escapes. Assassin : The Assassin is all about Throwing Knives. You get 120 knives at the beginning and an increased chance of finding more in chests. Such weapons are exceptionally useful for killing animals and Cultists swiftly at long range.

: The Assassin is all about Throwing Knives. You get 120 knives at the beginning and an increased chance of finding more in chests. Such weapons are exceptionally useful for killing animals and Cultists swiftly at long range. Ranger : The Ranger Class is cheap yet highly useful. It gives you a Revolver, plenty of ammo, and most importantly, a +10% chance to refund ammo on shot.

: The Ranger Class is cheap yet highly useful. It gives you a Revolver, plenty of ammo, and most importantly, a +10% chance to refund ammo on shot. Blacksmith: The Blacksmith Class gives extra Scrap for putting items in the grinder and gives discounts on crafting recipes. Notably, it allows you to build items from the Crafting Bench tier, so you can skip upgrading the bench whenever required.

Also check: How to build the strongest base in 99 Nights in the Forest

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How do I get Diamonds for unlocking Classes?

To get Diamonds, raid Cultist Strongholds, complete Badges, and open treasure chests scattered in the forest.

What is the Decorator Class?

The Decorator Class is only useful for buying cosmetics. It gives you a 25% discount on items purchased from the Furniture Trader, who is always visible on the map.

Which is the best Class for getting the Vegetarian Badge?

The Farmer is the ideal choice for obtaining the Vegetarian Badge. With this Class, you can produce different vegetables in Farm Plots, eliminating the need to hunt animals for meat.

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

