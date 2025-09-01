99 Nights in the Forest Support guide

Support is one of the four new Classes released by the Double Gem Weekend in 99 Nights in the Forest. Compared to the others, it is solely based on synergy and has a passive approach to the game. It bonds with another player at the beginning and then activates a variety of interesting perks, including one based on their proximity to each other.

Here's all you need to know about the Support Class in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get the Support Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Class Shop (Image via Roblox)

Support can be unlocked from the Class Shop with 45 Diamonds. To access this shop, either interact with the NPCs on the left side of the lobby or simply click the on-screen "classes" tab. Note that a limited number of Classes appear in stock after every few hours, so you may have to wait to unlock a specific one.

Diamonds are the chief in-game currency. The best ways to obtain them are by completing Badges and regularly raiding the Cultist Strongholds in the game. It is also possible to buy Diamonds with Robux after pressing the plus icon in the bottom left corner of the screen.

All perks of the Support Class

Support, as it appears in the Class Shop (Image via Roblox)

When you equip the Support Class, a Bandage is given as a starter tool. This medical item can be used to heal your character as well as revive others in 99 Nights in the Forest. Make sure to use it whenever necessary because the item is dropped when your character dies.

Here are the details of the Support's provided perks:

Level Perks 1 Bond with another player at the start of the game

Absorb some damage taken by the bonded player

Deal more damage when closer together 2 Your support eats for both of you in an 80/20 ratio 3 You can see the beam to your player at any distance

As is evident, this Class is centered on team-based scenarios. You'll need a veteran player to bond with and then coordinate with them to survive the wilds.

Support is also a double-edged sword. You will deal extra damage to enemies when your partner is close. However, when your partner gets hit, you'll take some amount of the damage. Both players have to be mindful of each other's health and equipment before engaging enemies.

Support is best paired with users of the Assassin, Alien, or Cyborg Classes. They offer powerful starter weapons, allowing the duo to win every fight and become a dominant team in the forest.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How many Diamonds are required to unlock Support?

Support can be unlocked with 45 Diamonds.

What is the Support's starter equipment?

User of this Class spawn with a Bandage in their hotbar.

When is the Support Class in stock?

Support can appear in the Class Shop at any time.

