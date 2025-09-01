99 Nights in the Forest Gambler guide

Gambler is a unique Class introduced by the 2x Gem Weekend update in 99 Nights in the Forest. It can gain a random item or weapon as a starter tool, while two of its perks are entirely reliant on chance. Based on one's RNG luck, this Class can upgrade or downgrade a standard chest, thus requiring the user to be considerate of the risks.

This guide provides in-depth information about the Gambler Class in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to unlock Gambler in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Daily Class Shop (Image via Roblox)

Gambler can be unlocked from the Class Shop by spending 55 Diamonds. It is among the cheapest Classes in this survival-horror title, so beginners will have no trouble obtaining it quickly.

Diamonds for purchasing Classes can be acquired by completing Badges, opening diamond chests in the Cultist Strongholds, and reaching Day 50 and 99 in the game. New players will have an easier time collecting the currency, given that Badge rewards can only be collected once.

Level up requirements and perks of the Gambler

Perks of the Gambler (Image via Roblox)

Players who equip the Gambler Class spawn with a random item. This is chosen by the game itself, and there's no way to influence it. You can get a Bandage, a Strong Axe, or any other item upon spawning in the wilds.

Like other Classes, the Gambler has three levels in 99 Nights in the Forest. Their requirements and provided perks are listed below:

Level Perks Requirements 1 50/50 chance of upgrading/downgrading standard chests on opening them N.A. 2 60/40 chance of upgrading/downgrading standard chests on opening them Open chests: 0/70 3 +10% chance for chests to also drop coins Open chests: 0/150 Open ruby chests: 0/10

Leveling up the Gambler may require multiple playthroughs. Although you can find standard chests anywhere in the forest, ruby chests are a rarer find. They can be found in the deepest areas of the forest and in the Cultist Strongholds.

Note that the ruby chests, also known as strong chests, downgrade after being opened by a player. So, you'll need to be the first to spot and open it. Alternatively, you can play solo and collect all the treasure's contents for yourself.

Is it worth getting the Gambler Class?

Take a gamble on the Gambler (Image via Roblox)

Gambler boasts no substantial fighting, logging, or cooking capabilities. Nonetheless, it is a fun Class for those who want to throw caution to the wind and test their luck in 99 Nights in the Forest.

The Gambler's ability to upgrade standard chests is especially useful when playing with a team. It can help others gain powerful tools and weapons before they set off to find the missing children.

Besides its potential to downgrade chests, the other downside of using the Gambler is its lack of fighting perks. The user will need to be reliant on others or quickly find powerful weapons to survive the cultist waves and wild animals.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What is the cost of the Gambler Class?

The Gambler can be unlocked with 55 Diamonds.

What does the Gambler do?

The Gambler offers a chance to upgrade and downgrade standard chests. Moreover, when fully leveled up, it improves the chance of finding coins in chests.

Are the Gambler's perks limited to standard chests?

Currently, this Class' perks can only affect standard/common chests.

