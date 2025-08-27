99 Nights in the Forest weapons tier list

Weapons play a crucial role in 99 Nights in the Forest because they are used to kill animals and cultists. After spawning in the wilds, each player's first order of business is to find the best weapons before searching for the missing children. All the available weaponry in this survival-horror title is classified into melee, ranged, and tools, the latter being useful for actions other than fighting.
Since the game offers several items, it is only logical to learn about the best ones. This tier list ranks all the weapons based on their damage and special effects.
Ranking all weapons in 99 Nights in the Forest
All 99 Nights in the Forest weapons have been assigned a tier based on their overall usefulness:
- Tier S+: These are the most powerful weapons. Acquire them to swiftly slay any enemy.
- Tier S: Great weapons but with a few limitations. For instance, the Raygun fires quick shots but needs to charge after a while. Similarly, the Flamethrower needs to be fueled constantly.
- Tier A: Weapons in this tier are average. They are useful in early- or mid-game scenarios.
- Tier B: Decent weapons, but there are far superior alternatives.
- Tier C: These weapons don't pack a punch. It is advised to replace them with better ones as quickly as possible.
Now that you know what each tier entails, let's proceed to the weapon rankings. Note that the table will be updated when fresh weapons are brought by an update.
Some weapons are given as starter tools by certain Classes. Learn more about them in our guide on all Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest.
Best weapons in 99 Nights in the Forest
Here is a detailed explanation of all the best weapons in this game:
- Admin Axe: It can one-shot any enemy. Unfortunately, this weapon only appears during the developer events.
- Poison Spear: It has a better range than axes and applies poison with each hit. The poison slowly chips away at the enemy's health.
- Laser Cannon: Requires half of the user's alien tech energy. However, it possesses a high range and can kill bears with just three hits.
- Morningstar: This is the second most powerful melee weapon after the Admin Axe. It deals 70 damage with each hit, capable of two-shotting wolves.
- Tactical Shotgun: This weapon is a monster when fired after getting close to an enemy.
You can carry multiple weapons. These armaments are not lost even after your initial death during a playthrough. Thus, you can resume your adventure by using a revive and retain all your weapons.
Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest Poison Master guide
FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest
How do I get the Admin Axe?
The Admin Axe is spawned by the developers during events. It can one-shot any enemy and chop a tree with a single hit.
How do I get a Trident?
The Trident is a weapon that can be acquired from fishing. It has a low appearance rate in ponds and possesses slightly higher damage than the Spear.
Why is Blowpipe a good weapon?
Although it deals low damage, the Blowpipe poisons enemies. This weapon aspect is especially powerful when you're using a fully leveled Poison Master.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025