99 Nights in the Forest Zookeeper guide

The Zookeeper lets players breeze through the process of taming animals in 99 Nights in the Forest. This Class, introduced by the Taming Update, gives you an Old Taming Flute as a starter tool as well as several useful perks for taking control of creatures in the forest. Most importantly, it offers bonus experience for taming animals, allowing you to quickly upgrade your flute.

This guide provides a detailed explanation of the perks of the Zookeeper Class in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get Zookeeper in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Zookeeper Class

The Zookeeper can be permanently unlocked after purchasing it from the Class Shop. It costs 70 Diamonds, matching the price of the Lumberjack and Ranger, meaning you have to weigh your choices before selecting a Class that suits your playstyle.

The Class Shop menu can be accessed in a couple of ways. You can interact with the Daily Class Shop, which is on one side of the lobby, next to the update board. Alternatively, you can hit the "Classes" button on the left side of the screen.

The Zookeeper has a good chance of appearing in the Class Shop stock. Whenever it is available, click on its associated Diamond button. The Class will be unlocked and ready to be used in any playthrough.

There are several ways to earn Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest. Use our comprehensive guide to learn about each method in detail.

Level up requirements and perks of the Zookeeper Class

Perks of the Zookeeper explained

When the Zookeeper Class is equipped, you will spawn in the forest with an Old Taming Flute. This instrument can be used in taming animals, making them loyal companions that follow you during your adventures. Except for the bunny, all the other pets can assist you in fights by attacking enemies.

Both the level-up requirements and perks of the Zookeeper center on taming animals. They have been mentioned below:

Level Requirements Perks 1 N.A. Your taming whistle levels faster 2 Tame animals: 0/30 Feeding tamed animals will restore more of their health 3 Tame animals: 0/60 You can tame animals faster with the flute

Given that the Zookeeper relies on pets for survival, it is not ideal for solo runs. This Class is best utilized when playing with a group who have meta Classes like Alien or Cyborg. With their powerful starter tools and combat prowess, your teammates can help you survive tough fights like those against polar bears, hellephants, and mammoths.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest taming guide

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What is the cost of the Zookeeper Class?

This Class can be unlocked with 70 Diamonds.

How many pets can be kept by a player?

A player can only keep one pet at a time.

How do I upgrade any Taming Flute?

The Old and Good Taming Flutes can be enhanced by using the workbench in the Upgrade station. This station is highlighted by a hammer icon on the Map.

