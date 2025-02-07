A beginner's guide to Roll A Friend

Roll A Friend is a fun Roblox experience that offers a fresh take on the typical obby-style adventure titles. The game requires players to team up, as solo play is not an option. Success relies heavily on teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to solve puzzles together. However, starting out can be daunting and confusing.

This beginner's guide aims to help you understand Roll A Friend and provide useful tips and strategies to help you excel in the game.

How to play Roll A Friend: A beginner's guide

You must pick one of the portals (Image via Roblox)

When you first load into Roll A Friend, you will find yourself in the main lobby. Move forward and enter one of the empty cylinders.

Choosing the sphere will transform you into a ball, while the hand will allow you to push the ball. You can only pick one and must stick with your choice until the match concludes.

When playing as the ball

You must roll and open gates to let your partner pass (Image via Roblox)

Playing as the ball offers a less adventurous experience than the pushing role. This is because you have limited control when being pushed and only need to act when rolled into specific areas. Nevertheless, your role is still crucial, as you must complete obbys and reach the other side to unlock doors.

Note that if the ball falls off the course, both players will be eliminated. Therefore, careful navigation on thin planks is essential. You must reach the key icon and wait for your partner to cross before advancing. Don't be in a rush to reach the other side.

When playing as the human

Make sure the ball doesn't fall off the edge (Image via Roblox)

Opting to play as the human comes with great responsibilities. You must ensure that you keep the ball on the right path and guide it to the correct location. You will face steep inclines and other challenging sections along the way. The best way to stay on course is to try and maintain a central position.

Try to keep the ball centered in your field of view and adjust your movements to prevent it from veering off course. If the ball starts to drift, it may fall off the edge or roll back down. Additionally, when the ball reaches its key locations, be ready at the door to proceed quickly and save time.

Tips and tricks to get better at the game

Always be smart when playing Roll A Friend (Image via Roblox)

While the game’s concept seems simple, there are several tips and tricks to make your experience smoother. Some of them are listed below:

Communicate with your teammate. If you have an idea, share it to proceed faster.

When playing as the human, try to stick to the middle. Move slowly so that the ball doesn't accidentally fall off.

When you play as the ball, be extra careful when crossing narrow planks. You must maintain balance to not roll off the edge.

Be patient and wait for your partner to cross the locked doors.

Use the obstacles on the inclined paths to your advantage. Roll the ball onto them and then reposition yourself to get a better angle.

When climbing steep slopes, try to move at an angle so that you can dodge obstacles in the way without having to take any sharp turns.

FAQs about Roll A Friend

Can you play Roll A Friend alone?

No, you can only play the game with another player.

Do you get to complete obbys when playing as a ball in Roll A Friend?

Yes, you must complete various obbys when playing as a ball.

Will the match end if the ball falls off the edge in Roll A Friend?

Yes, the game will end if the ball falls off.

