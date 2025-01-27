A Dusty Trip's Lunar Year Event is the first major update introduced this year in the game. During this event, you can get your hands on some of the most precious items and vehicles. However, nothing comes for free, as you must do certain tasks to get those rewards. Since the Lunar Year Event isn't going to last forever, you must hurry and claim all the rewards.

To help you stay ahead of all the players in obtaining the rewards, here's A Dusty Trip Lunar Year Event guide. Check out here to learn everything about the event and how to play it.

Everything you need to know about the Lunar Year Event in A Dusty Trip

The Free Crate rewards (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you can get several rewards during the Lunar Year Event and the Shelong car is one of them. To get this vehicle, you must open a Free Crate or a Lunar Crate. While there's a random chance of obtaining the Shelong from the Free Crate, the Lunar Crate has a 0.5% chance of dropping this vehicle. Apart from this, here are all the other items that you can get from both the crates.

Free Crate Lunar Crate Chinese Lantern (50%) Cloud Wrap (40%) Chinese Pattern Wrap (30%) Dragon Charm (25%) Year of the Snake Wrap (15%) Dragon Wrap (20%) Lucky Cat Charm (???) Dragon's Breath Mac10 (12.5%) Dragon Launcher (???) Dragon Thrower (2%) Shelong (???) Shelong (0.5%)

To get the Free Crate, you will have to collect an event-exclusive currency called the Lunar Coins. They can be obtained by defeating mutants found on the map. Moreover, you can also collect a Red Envelope to obtain some Lunar Coins from it. Just so you know, the Red Envelope is obtained by defeating the new Chinese Mutants that spawn randomly on the map.

You can purchase a Free Crate for 250 Lunar Coins and try to obtain the items that it offers. On the other hand, the Lunar Crate is a premium one that costs 79 Robux for one crate, 229 Robux for three crates, and 749 Robux for 10 crates. Alternatively, you can purchase 25 Free Crates to get one Lunar Crate.

The Space Titan vehicle (Image via Roblox)

One major addition to the Lunar Year Event is the Space Titan vehicle. Unlike other rewards, this one can't be obtained from the crates. Instead, you will have to spend 1279 Robux to obtain this cool ride. Lastly, there are a plethora of new items scattered across the map. You can collect them like every other item you find while exploring abandoned buildings, warehouses, etc. The items added to the Lunar Year Event are:

Firecracker : Explodes to cause damage to those in the range.

: Explodes to cause damage to those in the range. Fortune Cookie : Consume to see what your fortune is.

: Consume to see what your fortune is. Snake Staff: Use it to unleash poisonous snakes that damage the mutants.

Use it to unleash poisonous snakes that damage the mutants. Sky Lantern : Use it to launch a lantern in the sky.

: Use it to launch a lantern in the sky. Firework Launcher : Use it to launch fireworks in the sky.

: Use it to launch fireworks in the sky. Gong: Use this instrument to make sound on the server.

The Lunar Year Event is stacked with multiple rewards, so make sure to access them while you can.

FAQs

When did the Lunar Year Event come out in A Dusty Trip?

The Lunar Year Event came out on January 26, 2025.

How to get the Lunar Coins in A Dusty Trip

You can get the Lunar Coins by defeating the mutants or collecting the Red Envelopes.

How to get the Lunar Crate in A Dusty Trip

The Lunar Crate can either be purchased using Robux or by collecting 25 Free Crates.

