Action Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free gems, coins, and more (October 2022)

Roblox Action Tower Defense is a tower defense game that requires players to defend their castle from powerful enemies. The game is open to players who are nine years old and above. It has 62k likes and over 71.5 million users so far.

Players can employ different weapons and special abilities to defend their castle in this Roblox game. They can also redeem free codes to get extra coins and gems that can be used to obtain special weapons and traps.

Active codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

Here are all the active codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense right now:

atdforlife - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems, 500 coins, and a shock lanter

ShowMeTheGem - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems

ShowMeTheMoney - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1000 coins

sixtyfivek - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 65 gems and 6,500 coins

Inactive/expired codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

The following Roblox codes do not work in Roblox Action Tower Defense anymore:

ActionTowerDefence - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game for 150 gems

challenge - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins

chapter8 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins

christmas - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins

halloween - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 500 coins and 50 gems

happynewyear - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins

likes_40k - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and 1000 coins

Likes1000 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 150 gems

Likes100 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems

Likes1500 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 1,500 coins and 50 gems

Likes2500 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 500 coins and 50 gems

likes30k - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 coins and 50 gems

Likes4000 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 1,500 coins and 50 gems

likes50000 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and 1000 coins

Likes6500 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 1,500 coins and 50 gems

newpity - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins

newskill - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems and 500 coins

newtowers - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins

newweapon - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems and 500 coins

spookyhouse - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 450 gems and 4500 coins

update16 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems and 500 coins

Visits1M - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 500 coins and 50 gems

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense:

Launch the game.

Click on the gear icon.

In the pop-up window, copy and paste the code.

Hit the green check button to get the rewards.

The code needs to be entered exactly as it appears. Any error or typo will result in unsuccessful redemption.

