Action Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free gems, coins, and more (October 2022)

Roblox Action Tower Defense is a tower defense game that requires players to defend their castle from powerful enemies. The game is open to players who are nine years old and above. It has 62k likes and over 71.5 million users so far.
Players can employ different weapons and special abilities to defend their castle in this Roblox game. They can also redeem free codes to get extra coins and gems that can be used to obtain special weapons and traps.
Active codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense
Here are all the active codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense right now:
- atdforlife - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems, 500 coins, and a shock lanter
- ShowMeTheGem - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems
- ShowMeTheMoney - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1000 coins
- sixtyfivek - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 65 gems and 6,500 coins
Inactive/expired codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense
The following Roblox codes do not work in Roblox Action Tower Defense anymore:
- ActionTowerDefence - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game for 150 gems
- challenge - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins
- chapter8 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins
- christmas - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins
- halloween - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 500 coins and 50 gems
- happynewyear - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins
- likes_40k - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and 1000 coins
- Likes1000 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 150 gems
- Likes100 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems
- Likes1500 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 1,500 coins and 50 gems
- Likes2500 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 500 coins and 50 gems
- likes30k - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 coins and 50 gems
- Likes4000 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 1,500 coins and 50 gems
- likes50000 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 100 gems and 1000 coins
- Likes6500 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 1,500 coins and 50 gems
- newpity - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins
- newskill - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems and 500 coins
- newtowers - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems & 500 coins
- newweapon - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems and 500 coins
- spookyhouse - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 450 gems and 4500 coins
- update16 - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 50 gems and 500 coins
- Visits1M - This code can no longer be redeemed in the game to get 500 coins and 50 gems
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Action Tower Defense:
- Launch the game.
- Click on the gear icon.
- In the pop-up window, copy and paste the code.
- Hit the green check button to get the rewards.
The code needs to be entered exactly as it appears. Any error or typo will result in unsuccessful redemption.