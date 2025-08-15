  • home icon
  Adopt Me Aztec Egg update patch notes

Adopt Me Aztec Egg update patch notes

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 15, 2025 18:32 GMT
Adopt Me
All details regarding the latest Aztec Egg update in Adopt Me (Image via Roblox)

A new Adopt Me update, titled "Aztec Egg," was released on August 15, 2025. It introduced fresh content, including a new egg, items, and bug fixes. The egg is called Aztec, which offers eight new Pets, ranging from the lowest common to the highest Legendary. The developers are also hosting a coloring competition featuring the latest Legendary Pets on the official Discord channel.

Here are all the details about the new content in the latest Adopt Me Aztec Egg update.

All details about the latest Aztec Egg update in Adopt Me

New Egg

  • Aztec Egg

New Pets (obtained from the Aztec Egg)

  • Tegu (Common): 35% chance
  • Tree Frog (Uncommon): 25% chance
  • Water Opossum (Rare): 24% chance
  • Chanekeh (Rare): 24% chance
  • Onza (Ultra Rare): 12% chance
  • Ehecatl (Ultra Rare): 12% chance
  • Quetzalcoatl (Legendary): 4% chance
  • Temple Friend (Legendary): 4% chance

Coloring competition

In this competition, players must color two of the latest Legendary Pets: Quetzalcoatl and Temple Friend. The developers have shared the outline pictures of these Pets in the official Aztec Egg release notes on the experience's official website. Interested ones can color the images and send them to the title's official Discord server.

It is important to note here that players must be level 5 to send the photos to the server. The developers will announce the winners on August 21, 2025. They will each receive five Aztec Eggs as a prize.

New items

  • Aztec Escape Poster (Furniture): Costs 2 Golden Crystal Skulls
  • Aztec Fountain (Furniture): Costs 2 Golden Crystal Skulls
  • Aztec Crown (Ultra Rare): Costs 2 Golden Crystal Skull

Nursery update

The Adopt Me’s Nursery received neutral decor in this update. The developers chose it to make the Nursery friendly to new players. It will receive various decorations in the upcoming major updates and festivals.

Bug fix

  • Fixed a bug that caused Summer festival posters not to appear in the player's Storage - if you're missing any, those will be added directly to your Storage with this update.

FAQs

Q) How many Pets were introduced in the Aztec Egg update?

A) The developers introduced eight new Pets in the Aztec Egg update.

Q) What are the new items in the Aztec Egg update?

A) Aztec Escape Poster (Furniture), Aztec Fountain (Furniture), and Aztec Crown (Ultra Rare) are the new items in the latest update.

Q) How do you get the new Pets?

A) You can get all Pets from the latest Aztec Egg.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

