Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update patch notes

Adopt Me is celebrating its eighth birthday with the Birthday Butterfly update. It dropped on August 22, 2025, with plenty of fresh content. The developers introduced a special birthday Pet that you can purchase with Bucks. The update also refreshed Gift and Accessory Chests with new rewards.
You can earn bonus Bucks and XP for Pets until Monday. Lastly, the developers fixed a bug in the update.
Check out the full details of the Birthday Butterfly update in this article.
Details of all new content in the Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update
New birthday special Pet
Adopt Me released a 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet in the latest update. It is an uncommon rarity Pet and costs 1,500 Bucks.
2✕ Weekend! event
You can age Pets twice as fast and earn twice as many Bucks until Monday, August 25, 2025.
New items in Gift
Common rarity
- Wrench Chew Toy
- Fish on a Stick Chew Toy
- Vine Leash
- Googly Eye Conker Plush
- Ice Cream Sandwich Rattle
Uncommon rarity
- Boba Tea Chew Toy
- Giggle Puff Balloon
- Golden Scale Pogo Stick
- Eggy Plush
- Flatfish Throwing Disc
Rare rarity
- Jellybean Grappling Hook
- Dandelion Plush
- Jelly Propeller
- Orbital Roller Skates
- Cookie Sabre
Ultra rare rarity
- Chandelier Pogo Stick
- Kitty Propeller
- Trident Throw Toy
- Wooden Pan Flute
- Swan Stroller
Legendary rarity
- Hovertible
You can buy a Small Gift for 70 Bucks, a Big Gift for 199 Bucks, and a Massive Gift for 499 Bucks in Adopt Me. Here are the probability rates of each box:
Small Gift
- Common: 60%
- Uncommon: 30%
- Rare: 7.5%
- Ultra rare: 2%
- Legendary: 0.5%
Big Gift
- Common: 20%
- Uncommon: 50%
- Rare: 20%
- Ultra-Rare: 8.5%
- Legendary: 1.5%
Massive Gift
- Common: 0%
- Uncommon: 10%
- Rare: 55%
- Ultra-Rare: 31%
- Legendary: 4%
New items in Accessory Chests
Common rarity
- Cupcake Hat
- Double Pearl Earrings
- Beach Necklace
- Dragonfruit Feet
- 3D Printer Hat
- Camera Hat
- Battery Backpack
- Rubber Chicken Hat
Uncommon rarity
- Heart Eyebrows
- Retro 3D Glasses
- Doodle Glasses
- Night in a Jar
- Bubble Necklace
- Instant Photo Necklace
- Toaster Tart Backpack
- Laser Hat
Rare rarity
- Kiwi Hat - Rare
- Grunge Bucket Hat
- Macaroni Penguin Slippers
- Virtual Pet Necklace
- Dragon Eye Patch
- Cyber Headphones
- Red Panda Scarf
- Robo Arms Collar
Ultra rare rarity
- Cat Backpack
- Stylish Messenger Bag
- Theatrical Hat
- Y2K Shades
- Moth Hair Clip
- Oni Samurai Hat
- Red Panda Bag
Legendary rarity
- Science Hat
- Thinking Hat
- City Hat
- Grinder Hat
- Unicorn Backpack
You can buy a Standard Chest for 105 Bucks and a Regal Chest for 300 Bucks in Adopt Me. Here are their drop rates:
Standard Chest
- Common: 60% chance
- Uncommon: 30% chance
- Rare: 7.50% chance
- Ultra rare: 2% chance
- Legendary: 0.50% chance
- Unicorn Backpack: 0.03% chance
Regal Chest
- Common: 20% chance
- Uncommon: 50% chance
- Rare: 20.00% chance
- Ultra rare: 8.5% chance
- Legendary: 1.50% chance
- Unicorn Backpack: 0.10% chance
Bug fix
- Pets no longer freeze for several seconds after being equipped.
FAQs
How to get the 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet in Adopt Me?
You can purchase the Pet with 1,500 Bucks at the Adoption Island.
What are the new Legendary items added to the Accessory Chest in Adopt Me?
Science Hat, Thinking Hat, City Hat, Grinder Hat, and Unicorn Backpack are the latest Legendary items.
What is the new Legendary vehicle added in the Gift in Adopt Me?
Hovertible is the latest Legendary vehicle.
