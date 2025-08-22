Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update patch notes

Adopt Me is celebrating its eighth birthday with the Birthday Butterfly update. It dropped on August 22, 2025, with plenty of fresh content. The developers introduced a special birthday Pet that you can purchase with Bucks. The update also refreshed Gift and Accessory Chests with new rewards.

You can earn bonus Bucks and XP for Pets until Monday. Lastly, the developers fixed a bug in the update.

Check out the full details of the Birthday Butterfly update in this article.

Details of all new content in the Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update

Adopt Me! @PlayAdoptMe 🎁 Gift Refresh &amp; BIRTHDAY BUTTERFLY 2X WEEKEND! 🎁 🧰 Open Gifts and Chests for new items! 🎓 Put on your Animated Thinking Hat! 🚗 New Legendary Hovercar!

New birthday special Pet

Adopt Me released a 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet in the latest update. It is an uncommon rarity Pet and costs 1,500 Bucks.

2✕ Weekend! event

You can age Pets twice as fast and earn twice as many Bucks until Monday, August 25, 2025.

New items in Gift

Common rarity

Wrench Chew Toy

Fish on a Stick Chew Toy

Vine Leash

Googly Eye Conker Plush

Ice Cream Sandwich Rattle

Uncommon rarity

Boba Tea Chew Toy

Giggle Puff Balloon

Golden Scale Pogo Stick

Eggy Plush

Flatfish Throwing Disc

Rare rarity

Jellybean Grappling Hook

Dandelion Plush

Jelly Propeller

Orbital Roller Skates

Cookie Sabre

Ultra rare rarity

Chandelier Pogo Stick

Kitty Propeller

Trident Throw Toy

Wooden Pan Flute

Swan Stroller

Legendary rarity

Hovertible

You can buy a Small Gift for 70 Bucks, a Big Gift for 199 Bucks, and a Massive Gift for 499 Bucks in Adopt Me. Here are the probability rates of each box:

Small Gift

Common: 60%

60% Uncommon: 30%

30% Rare: 7.5%

7.5% Ultra rare: 2%

2% Legendary: 0.5%

Big Gift

Common: 20%

20% Uncommon: 50%

50% Rare: 20%

20% Ultra-Rare: 8.5%

8.5% Legendary: 1.5%

Massive Gift

Common: 0%

0% Uncommon: 10%

10% Rare: 55%

55% Ultra-Rare: 31%

31% Legendary: 4%

New items in Accessory Chests

Common rarity

Cupcake Hat

Double Pearl Earrings

Beach Necklace

Dragonfruit Feet

3D Printer Hat

Camera Hat

Battery Backpack

Rubber Chicken Hat

Uncommon rarity

Heart Eyebrows

Retro 3D Glasses

Doodle Glasses

Night in a Jar

Bubble Necklace

Instant Photo Necklace

Toaster Tart Backpack

Laser Hat

Rare rarity

Kiwi Hat - Rare

Grunge Bucket Hat

Macaroni Penguin Slippers

Virtual Pet Necklace

Dragon Eye Patch

Cyber Headphones

Red Panda Scarf

Robo Arms Collar

Ultra rare rarity

Cat Backpack

Stylish Messenger Bag

Theatrical Hat

Y2K Shades

Moth Hair Clip

Oni Samurai Hat

Red Panda Bag

Legendary rarity

Science Hat

Thinking Hat

City Hat

Grinder Hat

Unicorn Backpack

You can buy a Standard Chest for 105 Bucks and a Regal Chest for 300 Bucks in Adopt Me. Here are their drop rates:

Standard Chest

Common: 60% chance

60% chance Uncommon: 30% chance

30% chance Rare: 7.50% chance

7.50% chance Ultra rare: 2% chance

2% chance Legendary: 0.50% chance

0.50% chance Unicorn Backpack: 0.03% chance

Regal Chest

Common: 20% chance

20% chance Uncommon: 50% chance

50% chance Rare: 20.00% chance

20.00% chance Ultra rare: 8.5% chance

8.5% chance Legendary: 1.50% chance

1.50% chance Unicorn Backpack: 0.10% chance

Bug fix

Pets no longer freeze for several seconds after being equipped.

FAQs

How to get the 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet in Adopt Me?

You can purchase the Pet with 1,500 Bucks at the Adoption Island.

What are the new Legendary items added to the Accessory Chest in Adopt Me?

Science Hat, Thinking Hat, City Hat, Grinder Hat, and Unicorn Backpack are the latest Legendary items.

What is the new Legendary vehicle added in the Gift in Adopt Me?

Hovertible is the latest Legendary vehicle.

