Adopt Me Aztec Egg: All Pets

The latest Adopt Me Aztec update debuted a few new items and fixed some bugs. The Aztec Egg, a Legendary rarity item, is the highlight of this update, and it offers all the latest Pets. It hatches after you complete certain tasks and drops one of eight Pets that can range from the lowest rarity, Common, all the way up to the highest, which is Legendary. Each Pet has a certain drop chance based on its rarity.

That said, here’s a detailed guide on the Aztec Egg.

All Aztec Egg Pets and their drop chance in Adopt Me

Here are the details of the latest Aztec Egg Pets:

1) Tegu

Tegu is a Common rarity Pet introduced in the latest Adopt Me update. It has a 35% chance of appearing from an Aztec Egg.

2) Tree Frog

Tree Frog is the only Uncommon rarity Pet that debuted in the latest update. It has a 25% chance of hatching from an Aztec Egg.

3) Chanekeh

Chanekeh is one of the two Rare Pets featured in the Aztec Egg update. This critter has a 24% drop rate from the Aztec Egg.

4) Water Opossum

Water Opossum is another Rare critter that debuted in the latest update. It has a 24% chance of hatching from an Aztec Egg.

5) Ehecatl

Ehecatl is one of the Ultra-Rare Pets that arrived in the latest Adopt Me update. This critter has a 12% chance of hatching from an Aztec Egg.

6) Onza

Onza is another Ultra-Rare Pet that debuted with the Aztec update. You can obtain this critter from an Aztec Egg with a 12% chance.

7) Quetzalcoatl

Quetzalcoatl is one of the Legendary rarity Pets that arrived in Adopt Me via the Aztec update. This critter has a 4% probability of hatching from an Aztec Egg.

8) Temple Friend

Temple Friend is another Legendary Pet introduced in the Aztec update. It has a 4% chance of hatching from an Aztec Egg.

Note that all aforementioned critters grow through six stages: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. Like other Adopt Me Pets, they learn a new trick upon reaching each stage.

How to get the Aztec Egg in Adopt Me

Obtaining an Aztec Egg is a simple task. You can buy it for 750 Bucks from the Egg Shop at the Nursery located on Adoption Island. It hatches after you complete five simple tasks.

FAQs

What are the highest rarity Pets that can hatch from an Aztec Egg?

Quetzalcoatl and Temple Friend are two Legendary (the highest in-game rarity) Pets available from Aztec Eggs.

What is the drop rate for Legendary rarity Pets from an Aztec Egg?

The drop rate for Legendary Pets from the newly introduced Egg is 4%.

How much does an Aztec Egg cost?

One Aztec Egg costs 750 Bucks at the Egg Shop in the Nursery.

