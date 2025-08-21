When is the next Adopt Me update? (Birthday Butterfly)

The next Adopt Me update marks the game’s eighth birthday. The developers released a video on the title’s official YouTube channel, providing an overview of upcoming content. A new special birthday Pet will arrive to celebrate the occasion. Additionally, the update will introduce plenty of new items for dressing up Pets, a Legendary rarity vehicle, and four animated hats.

The upcoming update, titled Birthday Butterfly, is scheduled to release on August 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm UTC+0. This article covers upcoming content confirmed to arrive as well as the update’s release timings across major regions.

Release timings for the Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update across major regions

Here are the release timings for the Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update across major regions:

UTC: 3 pm

3 pm PDT: 8 am

8 am CDT: 10 am

10 am EDT: 11 am

11 am IST: 8:30 pm

8:30 pm CEST: 5 pm

5 pm Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm

11 pm Brasilia Standard Time: 12 pm

You can also go to the game’s Roblox page and click the Notify Me below the Birthday Butterfly banner to get notified when the update drops.

A brief overview of the upcoming content in the Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update

Adopt Me! @PlayAdoptMe Happy Monday! It's time for the Weekly News! 🎈🎉 🎂 It's Adopt Me's Birthday! 🦋 New Birthday Butterfly pet! 🎁 Gift &amp; Accessory refresh! ⏰ https://t.co/hNSo06sq5g

The upcoming update will introduce a special Pet, Birthday Butterfly. It will likely be an Uncommon rarity similar to the previous birthday special Pet. You will be able to purchase it with Bucks or via trading with other players.

The developers will also refresh the items you can receive from Gifts. They will replace all existing items with over 20 new ones, including a Legendary rarity vehicle: Hovercar Convertible. The Pet Wear Chests will also receive a revamp, including over 30 new accessories. These items include four Legendary animated hats for your Pets.

Lastly, the developers will hold a 2✕ Weekend event from Friday to Monday. You will be able to earn twice as many Bucks and XP during the period.

FAQs

When will the Adopt Me update, Birthday Butterfly, be released?

It will be released on August 22, 2025, at 3 pm UTC.

What new content will arrive in the Birthday Butterfly update?

The Gifts and Pet Wear Chests will be revamped and offer new items. You can receive over 20 new items from the former and 30 new Pet accessories from the latter.

How can I get the new birthday special Pet in the Birthday Butterfly update?

You can spend Bucks to purchase the new birthday special Pet.

