Adopt Me Camp Shop guide

By Swastik Sharma
Modified Apr 03, 2025 19:14 GMT
Adopt Me
The Camp Shop offers various interesting items (Image via Roblox)

Adopt Me is not just about going around the map collecting cool pets and raising them. The game also encourages socialization with other players, and the best way to do that is by camping. The Camp Shop is one such store in the game that sells camping items, allowing you to spend some quality time away from home.

However, if you don't know where to find this shop and what it sells, this article will offer a quick rundown of the details.

A brief guide to the Camp Shop in Adopt Me

The shop is near the Campsite (Image via Roblox)
Similar to other shops in the game, the Camp Shop or the Camping Shop is a place that lets you check out and purchase a variety of items. To reach this shop, simply head over to Adoption Island and head towards the campsite right across the big red bridge. Once there, enter the door to access the Camping Shop.

Inside, you will meet Bert, who will warmly greet you and tell you about the various things you can purchase. After that, you are free to explore the area and click on the items you wish to obtain. Note that while some of the items in the shop can be purchased with in-game currency, you must spend Robux to purchase others.

Bert will greet you inside the shop (Image via Roblox)
It is also worth noting that the shop is spread over a big area, so you must move around and explore the whole store to check everything that it has to offer. Just click on the item that catches your eye and pay the required amount to add it to your inventory.

List of all the items you can purchase from the Camp Shop

The shop sells all the camping items (Image via Roblox)
Unsurprisingly, the most interesting items in the Camp Shop are the pets. There are two available options that you can pick from. Note that one of them will cost you some Robux.

Possum

  • Rarity - Uncommon
  • Cost - $800

Firefly

  • Rarity - Legendary
  • Cost - 429 Robux

Aside from the pets, we have a full list of items available for purchase in the shop. Fortunately, you can purchase them without spending any Robux.

Items

Rarity

Category

Cost

Marshmallow On a Stick

Common

Food

Free

Camper’s Smore Treat

Uncommon

Food

$4

Camper’s Sparkler

Uncommon

Toy

$20

Camper’s Flashlight

Uncommon

Toy

$30

Camber’s Bongos

Uncommon

Toy

$200

Camber’s Wheelbarrow Stroller

Uncommon

Stroller

$400

Camper’s Bench

Uncommon

Toy

$900

Camper’s Sleeping Bag

Uncommon

Toy

$1000

Camper’s Tent

Uncommon

Toy

$1200

Camper’s Guitar

Rare

Toy

$500

Camping Van

Ultra-Rare

Vehicle

$3000

FAQs about Adopt Me

How much does the Firefly cost in Adopt Me?

The Firefly costs 429 Robux in the game.

What is the rarity of the Firefly in Adopt Me?

The Firefly falls under the Legendary rarity.

How much does the Camping Van cost in Adopt Me?

The van costs $3000.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
