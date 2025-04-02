How to return to the First Sea in Fisch

Fisch's last update featured a brand-new boss fight alongside a fresh location called the Second Sea. Entering here requires you to go through certain hoops, but exiting is relatively simple. However, it can still be quite confusing for players to find the right NPC that takes them back to the original area of the game.

Ad

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will tell you how to exit the Second Sea and return to the First Sea.

How you can return to the First Sea in Fisch

Talk to the Sea Traveler on Waveborne Island to go back to the first sea (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Once you're in the Second Sea and wish to return to the original area, you must visit Waveborne Island and meet the Sea Traveler NPC. If you don't know where this location is, then simply follow the (440, 85, 792) coordinates. He stands between the Egg Salesman and the Innkeeper NPCs. You can talk to him to teleport back to the First Sea.

Ad

Trending

How to go back to the Second Sea

If you have yet to explore everything that the Second Sea offers, you must take a trip back to the new location. To accomplish this, you must travel to Terrapin Island and go towards its back. Here, you will find another Sea Traveler NPC who will teleport you to Waveborne Island. Fortunately, none of these trips require any money, so you can keep going back and forth.

Ad

Also check: How to get the Free Spirit Rod in Fisch

A quick guide to reaching the Second Sea for the first time

Talk to the NPC on Terrapin Island (Image via Roblox)

If this is your first attempt to reach the Second Sea in the game, then you have some tasks ahead of you. The first thing is to go to the Sea Traveler NPC on Terrapin Island and talk to him. He will warn you not to attempt the challenge if you're not at least level 250.

Ad

If you meet this requirement, step into the portal beside him, where you will face a narrow passage and another NPC inside. Talk to him, and he will tell you to walk across the platform, which will lead to a cutscene and eventually to the Cthulhu Boss fight. Fortunately, you can complete the fight alongside your friends, making it relatively easy.

You will die when crossing this passage if you're below the required level (Image via Roblox)

To defeat the boss, all you must do is use the Keeper's Torch, change its color using the shrines spread around the arena, and use it to damage the mythical creature. Once you do this and defeat him, you will have access to the Second Sea.

Ad

Also check: Ghoul RE Blueprint Guide

FAQs about Fisch

Where is the Sea Traveler NPC in the Second Sea in Fisch?

The Sea Traveler NPC is on the Waveborne Island.

Do you need to spend money to travel between the First and Second Seas in Fisch?

No, you don't have to spend any money.

What is the level requirement to enter the Second Sea in Fisch?

You must be at least level 250 to enter this region.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024