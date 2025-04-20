Adopt Me Egg Hunt guide

The Cherry Blossom Festival in Adopt Me is in full bloom with a new update finally dropping. This one has introduced some major changes, including a few new pets, pet wear, and an activity called the Egg Hunt. Speaking of the hunt, if you find all the hidden eggs on the server, everyone on it will get rewarded. Fortunately, the Egg Hunt is somewhat of a multi-person feature, so all players can work collectively to get the rewards.

Since the update is new, not much is known about it. With that in mind, here's a complete guide to the Adopt Me Egg Hunt event.

How to complete the Egg Hunt in Adopt Me

Complete the Egg Hunt to get server-wide rewards (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, the Egg Hunt starts every two hours on the server. Once it begins, every player will have five minutes to complete it by collecting all the eggs. A total of 40 eggs are hidden across Adoption Island. So, make sure you are present there.

An important thing to note is that the Egg Hunt is not a solo task. Every player can collect the eggs and contribute to the total collection of 40 eggs. The total egg collection on the server will be displayed on the screen once someone grabs an egg. Through this, you will know how much more exploration you must do.

If all the eggs are collected in a particular server, it will receive a 2x Aging, which means you and your fellow players' pets will grow up faster than usual. Also, if the goal isn't completed but at least one egg is collected, everyone will receive 1000 Cherry Blossoms as a bonus.

Also check: Adopt Me Cherry Blossom Festival guide

Eggs are hidden everywhere on the map (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Striker180x)

To complete the Egg Hunt, we advise mounting a flying pet to make your job relatively easier. This is because the eggs are hidden in locations where you could have trouble reaching on foot. For example, some are found above houses, on trees, or on balloons. You can either use the flying pets or a Magic Girl Grappling Hook to reach there.

Moreover, it should be noted that server hopping is possible while the Cherry Blossom Festival is active. So if you are unable to find a server where the Egg Hunt is active, you can immediately server hop to try your luck elsewhere. There is no downside to this technique, as you will get the reward even if you join the server at the last minute.

FAQs

When does the Cherry Blossom Festival event end in Adopt Me?

The Cherry Blossom Festival event will end on May 2, 2025.

When will the Egg Hunt start in Adopt Me?

The Egg Hunt starts every two hours on every server, allowing you to catch 40 hidden eggs. Once the event starts, you will have five minutes to find all the eggs.

What are the rewards for completing the Egg Hunt in Adopt Me?

After successfully collecting all the eggs, the entire server will get 2x Aging for all the pets.

