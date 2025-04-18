How to get the Magic Girl Grappling Hook in Adopt Me

The Cherry Blossom Festival in Adopt Me has introduced a bunch of new toys for you to unlock. One of them is the Magic Girl Grappling Hook, which will cut short your movement issues. With this equipment, you can click anywhere on the screen and pull yourself to that location in no time. There are no limitations on how far and high you can go using the Magic Girl Grappling Hook.

This new toy will only be available until the Cherry Blossom Festival is active. You have roughly two weeks to get your hands on it. Here's how you can get the Magic Girl Grappling Hook.

How to unlock the Magic Girl Grappling Hook in Adopt Me

The Magic Girl Grappling Hook (Image via Roblox)

Unlock the Magic Girl Grappling in this Roblox title by using an event-exclusive currency called Cherry Blossoms. This currency is earned by completing various activities in the event area. To get the Magic Girl Grappling Hook, you need 3,700 Cherry Blossoms. Earn this currency by heading over to the Cherry Blossom Festival event area. Click on the event banner on the left side of the screen to teleport yourself directly to the event area.

Once you're in the event area, participate in three activities to earn the event currency. Firstly, there is a Sakura Swoop mini-game where you have to use a glider to roam on the map. This mini-game will have a 120-second timer, under which you will have to collect as many points as possible. Based on your performance, you will earn a given number of Cherry Blossoms.

Tear Up Tokyo mini-game (Image via Roblox)

Next, take part in the Tear Up Tokyo activity to farm Cherry Blossoms. In this event, you start as a little dinosaur that has only one goal: to destroy everything in its path. You will grow bigger and earn more Cherry Blossoms as you destroy the city.

The easiest way to farm Cherry Blossoms is by entering the Cherry Blossom Viewing area. Here, you will earn 25 Cherry Blossoms every 15 seconds by doing absolutely nothing. It is like an AFK area where you get rewarded for being idle. Once you have gathered 3,700 Cherry Blossoms, go to the center of the event area to purchase the Magic Girl Grappling Hook.

Also check: Adopt Me Cherry Blossoms Festival guide

FAQs

How much does the Magic Girl Grappling Hook cost in Adopt Me?

You can purchase the Magic Girl Grappling Hook for 3,700 Cherry Blossoms.

How do I earn Cherry Blossoms in Adopt Me?

You can earn Cherry Blossoms by participating in the Tear Up Tokyo, Sakura Swoop, and Cherry Blossom Viewing mini-games.

When will the Cherry Blossom Festival end in Adopt Me?

The Cherry Blossom Festival will end on May 2, 2025.

