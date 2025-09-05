Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update patch notes

Adopt Me dropped an expansion of the previous week’s Homepass Week update, the new Homepass Week 2 update, on September 5, 2025. The developers have added three new adoptable Pets, with two being available from the Homepass. You can also obtain various rewards by upgrading the Homepass, such as Shane Snax, Tiny Age Potions, and more.This article provides complete patch notes for the latest Homepass Week 2 update.All new content in the Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 updateNew PetsHere are the new Pets added in the Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update:Siamese Cat: It belongs to the ultra-rare rarity and costs 75 Shane Snax.French Bulldog: It belongs to the rare rarity and can be obtained as a reward by leveling up the Homepass to the required level.You can also purchase the ultra-rare Mini Schnauzer Pet during the update for 75 Shane Sax.As mentioned in the Homepass patch notes of August 29, 2025, the developers have replaced the Munchkin Cat with the French Bulldog in the reward pool. Here is the list of all levels and rewards:Level 1: 1 Shane SnaxLevel 2: 1 Shane SnaxLevel 3: 2 Tiny Age PotionsLevel 4: 2 Shane SnaxLevel 5: 2 Shane SnaxLevel 6: Cat Tree Pet Bed - FurnitureLevel 7: 3 Shane SnaxLevel 8: 10 Shane SnaxLevel 9: 3 Shane SnaxLevel 10: Age PotionLevel 11: 3 Shane SnaxLevel 12: 5 Shane SnaxLevel 13: French Bulldog (Rare)Level 14: 5 Shane SnaxLevel 15: 10 Shane SnaxLevel 16: 2 Age PotionsLevel 17: 6 Shane SnaxLevel 18: 10 Shane SnaxLevel 19: French Bulldog (Rare)Level 20: 25 Shane SnaxA 2x weekend bonus event is also ongoing until Monday, September 7, 2025. You can earn double the Bucks and XP during the event. You are advised to take advantage of this event to reset the Adopt Me Hompass (costing 1,500 Bucks) and earn all rewards again.FAQsQ) What are the two new Pets added in the Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update?A) Siamese Cat and French Bulldog are the newest Pets added in the Homepass Week 2 update.Q) How do I get the Siamese Cat Pet in Homepass Week 2 update?A) You can obtain a Siamese Cat by purchasing it with 75 Shane Snax from the Shane NPC at the Adoption Island.Q) How do I get the French Bulldog in Homepass Week 2 update?A) You can obtain a French Bulldog as a reward from the Homepass.