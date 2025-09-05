  • home icon
Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update patch notes

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Sep 05, 2025 16:14 GMT
Adopt Me Homepass Week 2
All details about the new Homepass Week 2 Adopt Me update (Image via Roblox)

Adopt Me dropped an expansion of the previous week’s Homepass Week update, the new Homepass Week 2 update, on September 5, 2025. The developers have added three new adoptable Pets, with two being available from the Homepass. You can also obtain various rewards by upgrading the Homepass, such as Shane Snax, Tiny Age Potions, and more.

This article provides complete patch notes for the latest Homepass Week 2 update.

All new content in the Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update

New Pets

Here are the new Pets added in the Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update:

  • Siamese Cat: It belongs to the ultra-rare rarity and costs 75 Shane Snax.
  • French Bulldog: It belongs to the rare rarity and can be obtained as a reward by leveling up the Homepass to the required level.

You can also purchase the ultra-rare Mini Schnauzer Pet during the update for 75 Shane Sax.

As mentioned in the Homepass patch notes of August 29, 2025, the developers have replaced the Munchkin Cat with the French Bulldog in the reward pool. Here is the list of all levels and rewards:

  • Level 1: 1 Shane Snax
  • Level 2: 1 Shane Snax
  • Level 3: 2 Tiny Age Potions
  • Level 4: 2 Shane Snax
  • Level 5: 2 Shane Snax
  • Level 6: Cat Tree Pet Bed - Furniture
  • Level 7: 3 Shane Snax
  • Level 8: 10 Shane Snax
  • Level 9: 3 Shane Snax
  • Level 10: Age Potion
  • Level 11: 3 Shane Snax
  • Level 12: 5 Shane Snax
  • Level 13: French Bulldog (Rare)
  • Level 14: 5 Shane Snax
  • Level 15: 10 Shane Snax
  • Level 16: 2 Age Potions
  • Level 17: 6 Shane Snax
  • Level 18: 10 Shane Snax
  • Level 19: French Bulldog (Rare)
  • Level 20: 25 Shane Snax

A 2x weekend bonus event is also ongoing until Monday, September 7, 2025. You can earn double the Bucks and XP during the event. You are advised to take advantage of this event to reset the Adopt Me Hompass (costing 1,500 Bucks) and earn all rewards again.

FAQs

Q) What are the two new Pets added in the Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update?

A) Siamese Cat and French Bulldog are the newest Pets added in the Homepass Week 2 update.

Q) How do I get the Siamese Cat Pet in Homepass Week 2 update?

A) You can obtain a Siamese Cat by purchasing it with 75 Shane Snax from the Shane NPC at the Adoption Island.

Q) How do I get the French Bulldog in Homepass Week 2 update?

A) You can obtain a French Bulldog as a reward from the Homepass.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

