All Darts in Roblox Beaks

To fully complete the Beak Book, you can use a Dart in Beaks that provides stat buffs to your Rifle. With a buffed Rifle, you can easily hunt down birds that soar high in the sky and are tough to catch. Apart from this, a Dart reasonably boosts your chances of getting a mutated bird. For example, if you use a Golden Dart, you can get a bird with the Golden mutation (5% chance). Similarly, there are various Darts in this experience that can give you unique buffs.

Here's a list of all Darts currently available to use. Check it out and learn about the benefits you can enjoy from each one of them.

All Beaks Darts and what they do

All Darts in Beaks (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of all the Darts that can be purchased from the Dartsmith in this Roblox title.

Default Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: Gives no mutations

Iron Dart

Stat buffs: +50% Damage and +25% Distance

Mutation: Gives no mutations

Steel Dart

Stat buffs: +50% Speed and +25% Distance

Mutation: Gives no mutations

Razor Dart

Stat buffs: +75% Speed and +20% Damage

Mutation: Gives no mutations

Smoke Dart

Stat buffs: +25% Speed, +25% Damage, and +25% Distance

Mutation: Gives no mutations

Claws Dart

Stat buffs: +50% Speed and +50% Damage

Mutation: Gives no mutations

Longshot Dart

Stat buffs: +25% Damage and +100% Distance

Mutation: Gives no mutations

Golden Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Golden and Gold-spotted mutation.

B&W Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 10% chance of giving the B&W mutation and 5% chance of giving the rare Beserk mutation.

Two-Faced Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 30% chance of giving the Dual-Color mutation

Handrock Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Stone or rare Marble mutation

Delicious Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 20% chance to trigger plant traits, with a rare chance of obtaining the Sakura mutation

Clown Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 35% chance of giving the Meme mutation

Sinister Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 20% chance of giving the Shadow mutation

Striped Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 10% chance of giving the Striped mutation

Lush Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Leafy mutation

Crystal Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 15% chance of giving any Crystal mutation

Mythical Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 5% chance of giving the Mythical mutation

Archaic Dart

Stat buffs: Gives no buffs

Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Timeworm mutation

FAQs

How do I get a Dart in Beaks?

You can get a Dart by purchasing it from the Dartsmith.

Where is a Dartsmith located in Beaks?

You can find Dartsmith in every region, near the spawn point.

What is the best Dart in Beaks?

The Crystal Dart is one of the best options you have in this game.

