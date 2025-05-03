All Darts in Roblox Beaks

By Aniket
Modified May 03, 2025 11:37 GMT
Feature image of All Darts in Roblox Beaks
Find a list of all the Darts in Beaks (Image via Roblox)

To fully complete the Beak Book, you can use a Dart in Beaks that provides stat buffs to your Rifle. With a buffed Rifle, you can easily hunt down birds that soar high in the sky and are tough to catch. Apart from this, a Dart reasonably boosts your chances of getting a mutated bird. For example, if you use a Golden Dart, you can get a bird with the Golden mutation (5% chance). Similarly, there are various Darts in this experience that can give you unique buffs.

Ad

Here's a list of all Darts currently available to use. Check it out and learn about the benefits you can enjoy from each one of them.

All Beaks Darts and what they do

All Darts in Beaks (Image via Roblox)
All Darts in Beaks (Image via Roblox)

Following is a list of all the Darts that can be purchased from the Dartsmith in this Roblox title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Default Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: Gives no mutations

Iron Dart

  • Stat buffs: +50% Damage and +25% Distance
  • Mutation: Gives no mutations

Steel Dart

  • Stat buffs: +50% Speed and +25% Distance
  • Mutation: Gives no mutations

Razor Dart

  • Stat buffs: +75% Speed and +20% Damage
  • Mutation: Gives no mutations

Smoke Dart

  • Stat buffs: +25% Speed, +25% Damage, and +25% Distance
  • Mutation: Gives no mutations

Claws Dart

  • Stat buffs: +50% Speed and +50% Damage
  • Mutation: Gives no mutations

Also check: Roblox Beaks codes

Longshot Dart

  • Stat buffs: +25% Damage and +100% Distance
  • Mutation: Gives no mutations
Ad

Golden Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Golden and Gold-spotted mutation.

B&W Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 10% chance of giving the B&W mutation and 5% chance of giving the rare Beserk mutation.

Two-Faced Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 30% chance of giving the Dual-Color mutation

Handrock Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Stone or rare Marble mutation

Delicious Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 20% chance to trigger plant traits, with a rare chance of obtaining the Sakura mutation
Ad

Clown Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 35% chance of giving the Meme mutation

Sinister Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 20% chance of giving the Shadow mutation

Striped Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 10% chance of giving the Striped mutation

Lush Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Leafy mutation

Crystal Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 15% chance of giving any Crystal mutation

Mythical Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 5% chance of giving the Mythical mutation
Ad

Archaic Dart

  • Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
  • Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Timeworm mutation

Also check: How to get and use Glider in Beaks

FAQs

How do I get a Dart in Beaks?

You can get a Dart by purchasing it from the Dartsmith.

Where is a Dartsmith located in Beaks?

You can find Dartsmith in every region, near the spawn point.

What is the best Dart in Beaks?

The Crystal Dart is one of the best options you have in this game.

About the author
Aniket

Aniket

Twitter icon

Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.

With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.

When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications