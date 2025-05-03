All Darts in Roblox Beaks

To fully complete the Beak Book, you can use a Dart in Beaks that provides stat buffs to your Rifle. With a buffed Rifle, you can easily hunt down birds that soar high in the sky and are tough to catch. Apart from this, a Dart reasonably boosts your chances of getting a mutated bird. For example, if you use a Golden Dart, you can get a bird with the Golden mutation (5% chance). Similarly, there are various Darts in this experience that can give you unique buffs.
Here's a list of all Darts currently available to use. Check it out and learn about the benefits you can enjoy from each one of them.
All Beaks Darts and what they do
Following is a list of all the Darts that can be purchased from the Dartsmith in this Roblox title.
Default Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: Gives no mutations
Iron Dart
- Stat buffs: +50% Damage and +25% Distance
- Mutation: Gives no mutations
Steel Dart
- Stat buffs: +50% Speed and +25% Distance
- Mutation: Gives no mutations
Razor Dart
- Stat buffs: +75% Speed and +20% Damage
- Mutation: Gives no mutations
Smoke Dart
- Stat buffs: +25% Speed, +25% Damage, and +25% Distance
- Mutation: Gives no mutations
Claws Dart
- Stat buffs: +50% Speed and +50% Damage
- Mutation: Gives no mutations
Also check: Roblox Beaks codes
Longshot Dart
- Stat buffs: +25% Damage and +100% Distance
- Mutation: Gives no mutations
Golden Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Golden and Gold-spotted mutation.
B&W Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 10% chance of giving the B&W mutation and 5% chance of giving the rare Beserk mutation.
Two-Faced Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 30% chance of giving the Dual-Color mutation
Handrock Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Stone or rare Marble mutation
Delicious Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 20% chance to trigger plant traits, with a rare chance of obtaining the Sakura mutation
Clown Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 35% chance of giving the Meme mutation
Sinister Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 20% chance of giving the Shadow mutation
Striped Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 10% chance of giving the Striped mutation
Lush Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Leafy mutation
Crystal Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 15% chance of giving any Crystal mutation
Mythical Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 5% chance of giving the Mythical mutation
Archaic Dart
- Stat buffs: Gives no buffs
- Mutation: 15% chance of giving the Timeworm mutation
Also check: How to get and use Glider in Beaks
FAQs
How do I get a Dart in Beaks?
You can get a Dart by purchasing it from the Dartsmith.
Where is a Dartsmith located in Beaks?
You can find Dartsmith in every region, near the spawn point.
What is the best Dart in Beaks?
The Crystal Dart is one of the best options you have in this game.
