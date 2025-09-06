EKEA is now open, allowing restaurateurs to purchase retro furniture and decorations in Restaurant Tycoon 3. The store located across the street from your restaurant offers items such as Retro Bench, Arcade Machine, and Electric Guitar, which enhance the appeal of your establishment. However, buying any item from this store requires Coupons, a special currency obtained by completing missions.

Here's all you need to know about buying furniture and decorations from EKEA in Restaurant Tycoon 3.

Getting all EKEA items in Restaurant Tycoon 3

You can purchase items from EKEA with Coupons or Diamonds (Image via Roblox)

Both Coupons and Diamonds can be utilized to purchase items from EKEA in Restaurant Tycoon 3. Currently, the store has 16 items on sale.

Item Coupon cost Diamonds cost Retro Stool 3 Coupons 2 Diamonds Route 66 Sign 3 Coupons 2 Diamonds Wall Vinyl Record 3 Coupons 2 Diamonds Wall Skateboard 3 Coupons 2 Diamonds Retro Chair 3 Coupons 2 Diamonds Retro Radio 3 Coupons 2 Diamonds Retro Circular Table 4 Coupons 3 Diamonds Retro TV 4 Coupons 3 Diamonds Retro Ceiling Light 5 Coupons 4 Diamonds Neon Diner Sign 5 Coupons 4 Diamonds Retro Bench 6 Coupons 5 Diamonds Retro Square Table Single 6 Coupons 5 Diamonds Retro Square Table Double 7 Coupons 5 Diamonds Retro Gas Pump 8 Coupons 7 Diamonds Arcade Machine 10 Coupons 9 Diamonds Electric Guitar 10 Coupons 9 Diamonds

Buying and placing the aforementioned items increases the atmosphere of your restaurant. The higher the atmosphere, the better your restaurant's overall rating, making it attract VIP customers who spend a lot of money on each order.

Although Diamonds help you quickly buy items from the store, it is better to save them for upgrading your staff. Prioritize using Coupons to obtain retro furniture from EKEA since they have no other usage.

How to get Coupons for buying EKEA items

The event challenges that reward players with Coupons (Image via Roblox)

Coupons can be acquired by completing the event challenges introduced by the Retro Furniture Pack update. To check all the available challenges, speak to the NPC in charge of EKEA in Restaurant Tycoon 3. She'll be wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.

The event challenges reset every day based on your local time. All of them have been listed in the following section, alongside their rewards:

Build 10 'Electronics' items - 4 Coupons

- 4 Coupons Find all 7 hidden retro skateboards - 8 Coupons

- 8 Coupons Score 300 points on the BitBlast arcade game - 4 Coupons

- 4 Coupons Order 3 desserts from other restaurants - 3 Coupons

- 3 Coupons Harvest Berry Bush 4 times - 5 Coupons

Berry Bush can be grown after you're given access to your own farm plot in the game. Meanwhile, items from the 'Electronics' section can be purchased after opening the Build Mode. Consider spending money on multiple Simple Clocks, since they are the cheapest electronic items, requiring only 100 Cash apiece.

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

How do I enter the EKEA store?

Simply click the Teleport button at the bottom of the screen and choose EKEA. Your character will be warped at the entrance of the store.

Is there a level requirement for buying retro furniture from EKEA?

No, players of all levels can purchase items from EKEA.

How do I play the BitBlast arcade game?

To play this mini-game, interact with the Arcade Machine. This item can be bought from EKEA with 10 Coupons.

