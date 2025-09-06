  • home icon
All EKEA items in Restaurant Tycoon 3

By Spandan Chatterjee
Published Sep 06, 2025 09:09 GMT
Restaurant Tycoon 3 loading screen
All you need to know about EKEA in Restaurant Tycoon 3 (Image via Roblox)

EKEA is now open, allowing restaurateurs to purchase retro furniture and decorations in Restaurant Tycoon 3. The store located across the street from your restaurant offers items such as Retro Bench, Arcade Machine, and Electric Guitar, which enhance the appeal of your establishment. However, buying any item from this store requires Coupons, a special currency obtained by completing missions.

Here's all you need to know about buying furniture and decorations from EKEA in Restaurant Tycoon 3.

Getting all EKEA items in Restaurant Tycoon 3

You can purchase items from EKEA with Coupons or Diamonds (Image via Roblox)

Both Coupons and Diamonds can be utilized to purchase items from EKEA in Restaurant Tycoon 3. Currently, the store has 16 items on sale.

also-read-trending Trending
ItemCoupon cost
Diamonds cost
Retro Stool3 Coupons2 Diamonds
Route 66 Sign3 Coupons2 Diamonds
Wall Vinyl Record3 Coupons2 Diamonds
Wall Skateboard3 Coupons2 Diamonds
Retro Chair3 Coupons2 Diamonds
Retro Radio3 Coupons2 Diamonds
Retro Circular Table4 Coupons3 Diamonds
Retro TV4 Coupons3 Diamonds
Retro Ceiling Light5 Coupons4 Diamonds
Neon Diner Sign5 Coupons4 Diamonds
Retro Bench6 Coupons5 Diamonds
Retro Square Table Single6 Coupons5 Diamonds
Retro Square Table Double7 Coupons5 Diamonds
Retro Gas Pump8 Coupons7 Diamonds
Arcade Machine10 Coupons9 Diamonds
Electric Guitar10 Coupons9 Diamonds
Buying and placing the aforementioned items increases the atmosphere of your restaurant. The higher the atmosphere, the better your restaurant's overall rating, making it attract VIP customers who spend a lot of money on each order.

Although Diamonds help you quickly buy items from the store, it is better to save them for upgrading your staff. Prioritize using Coupons to obtain retro furniture from EKEA since they have no other usage.

How to get Coupons for buying EKEA items

The event challenges that reward players with Coupons (Image via Roblox)

Coupons can be acquired by completing the event challenges introduced by the Retro Furniture Pack update. To check all the available challenges, speak to the NPC in charge of EKEA in Restaurant Tycoon 3. She'll be wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and black shoes.

The event challenges reset every day based on your local time. All of them have been listed in the following section, alongside their rewards:

  • Build 10 'Electronics' items - 4 Coupons
  • Find all 7 hidden retro skateboards - 8 Coupons
  • Score 300 points on the BitBlast arcade game - 4 Coupons
  • Order 3 desserts from other restaurants - 3 Coupons
  • Harvest Berry Bush 4 times - 5 Coupons

Berry Bush can be grown after you're given access to your own farm plot in the game. Meanwhile, items from the 'Electronics' section can be purchased after opening the Build Mode. Consider spending money on multiple Simple Clocks, since they are the cheapest electronic items, requiring only 100 Cash apiece.

FAQs on Restaurant Tycoon 3

How do I enter the EKEA store?

Simply click the Teleport button at the bottom of the screen and choose EKEA. Your character will be warped at the entrance of the store.

Is there a level requirement for buying retro furniture from EKEA?

No, players of all levels can purchase items from EKEA.

How do I play the BitBlast arcade game?

To play this mini-game, interact with the Arcade Machine. This item can be bought from EKEA with 10 Coupons.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

