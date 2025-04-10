All gamepasses in Hunters

Much like any other Roblox title, Hunters has completely optional microtransactions. Apart from potions and currency, you can purchase various useful gamepasses from the in-game shop. They offer you certain benefits that can help you progress smoothly in this experience. For example, there is a Blacksmith gamepass that boosts your chances of crafting an item significantly.

Every gamepass has its own usage, and you must know about them if you are a dedicated player. For that, here's a guide featuring a list of all the gamepasses for your reference. Do check out to learn which one is worth an investment.

List of all the gamepasses in Hunters

All the gamepasses (Image via Roblox)

Below is a list of all the gamepasses that you can purchase from the shop in this Roblox title.

Blacksmith gamepass

Price: 1,299 Crystals or 299 Robux (Original price is 799 Robux)

What it does: Boosts your crafting chance

Divine Speed gamepass

Price: 99 Robux (Original price is 299 Robux)

What it does: Makes rolling for items through gacha faster

Luck Boost gamepass

Price: 799 Crystals or 149 Robux (Original price is 399 Robux)

What it does: Boosts your luck by 50% (stacks with Mega Luck Boost gamepass)

Mega Luck Boost gamepass

Price: 2,899 Crystals or 799 Robux (Original price is 1,499 Robux)

What it does: Boosts your luck by 200% (stacks with Luck Boost gamepass)

Permanent x2 Gold gamepass

Price: 1,499 Crystals or 299 Robux (Original price is 499 Robux)

What it does: Doubles your gold gain from quests and dungeons.

Permanent x2 EXP gamepass

Price: 1,499 Crystals or 299 Robux (Original price is 499 Robux)

What it does: Doubles your EXP gain from quests and dungeons.

Also check: Hunters skills tier list

What is the best gamepass in Hunters?

As of this writing, the Divine Speed and Mega Luck Boost are two of the best gamepasses that you can invest in in this game. While the Divine Speed will help you evade enemies in the dungeon, the Mega Luck boost will make sure you always get the rarest items from the gacha roll.

It should be noted, though, that these gamepasses require you to spend Robux, a premium currency that needs you to spend real money.

Complete dungeons on the hard difficulty to earn Crystals (Image via Roblox)

For the Divine Speed gamepass, you will have to pay only 99 Robux. Thankfully, though, you can use the Crystals to purchase the Mega Luck Boost gamepass. In case you didn't already know, a Crystal is a currency that serves as an alternative for Robux in the shop. You can earn it by beating dungeons on hard difficulty settings, completing quests, or redeeming the active codes.

FAQs

