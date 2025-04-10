Roblox Hunters skills tier list

While playing Hunters on Roblox, you will participate in various dungeon runs to farm EXP and crafting materials for your progression. With each level, the dungeons will become difficult to beat. Hence, you must equip a powerful gear along with a contributing skill to beat the incoming waves of enemies. Speaking of skills, they are unlocked through the gacha like a weapon and a piece of armor do.

In your character build, you have two fixed slots that should be occupied by skills worthy and strong enough to help you clear the dungeon. If you're unsure about which one to pick, our Hunters skills tier list ranks all of them for you to easily figure out the best one.

Tier list of skills in Hunters

In the following tier list, you will find all the skills in this Roblox title ranked in different tiers. Skills that are extremely powerful are mentioned in the S tier. As you go down the list, you will find relatively weaker skills mentioned in the A, B, and C tiers.

Tiers Skills S Fireball and Heal A Execution and Barrage B Dagger Stab and Sword Thrust C Horizontal Slash and Vertical Slash

By using Fireball, you can shoot a big ball of fire on the enemy that does great damage. It can easily take down more than five to six enemies at once. To make the most out of a Fireball, keep moving and adjust them in the same place. You can then perform this move to damage them greatly. As for the "Heal" skill, it is crucial to heal yourself on a higher-level dungeon.

As we go down the list, you will come across skills like Execution and Barrage. The Execution skill goes with a Dagger and it is a decent choice for clearing out the waves before the boss spawns. With the Execution skill, you can rush forward, hit a couple of slashes, and then return back without taking damage. It is rather useful while fighting against multiple enemies, especially the mages

The Barrage skill requires you to equip a sword as it is a slashing move. You can use it to swing your sword and cut through every enemy that comes your way. The damage output of this move is great, so equip it if you are using a sword.

In the B tier, we have added skills like the Dagger Stab and Sword Thrust. Both of these moves are good, but have some flaws in their technique. For example, you can use the Dagger Stab to rush forward and perform a couple of slashes. It can be useful for damaging enemies in great numbers, but you can also get stuck between them.

On the other hand, we have the Sword Thrust skill that has a good damage output but does not cover much area. You can use it against bosses but not the waves of enemies that come beforehand.

In the final tier of our Hunters skill tier list, you can find options like the Horizontal Slash and Vertical Slash. We have added both of these skills in the last tier because they are slow. The Vertical and Horizontal Slash skills are executed with a greatsword. While they do great damage, the swinging speed of this weapon can put you in the backseat.

FAQs

How many skills are there in Hunters?

There are a total of eight different skills in this experience.

What is the best skill in Hunters?

Fireball and Heal are two of the best skills to use during dungeon runs.

How do I get a skill in Hunters?

You can unlock a skill with a random chance by rolling for it in this game.

