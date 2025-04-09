Roblox Hunters stats guide: All stats and how to invest in them

Hunters on Roblox is an experience inspired by the popular anime/manga, Solo Leveling. Just like in the anime, you play as a hunter whose main goal is to complete dungeons by beating the bosses inside. As you level up, the Quest NPC will give you the task of completing the dungeons on higher difficulties. In such situations, you can come out victorious if you have invested properly in your stats.

Ad

Currently, there are five stats in Hunters, namely STR, AGI, PER, VIT, and INT. For someone new to this genre, figuring out what are these stats and how they work can be overwhelming. So to help with that, here's our stats guide that explains everything about them.

All stats in Hunters - explained

Stats UI in Hunters (Image via Roblox)

As previously discussed, there are a total of five stats in this Roblox title. To check them out, you can click on the graph icon on the left side of the screen. It is located next to the shopping cart icon. From this UI, you can take a look at all the stats and invest in stat points to boost them.

Ad

Trending

For your reference, we have mentioned all the stats and how they work below.

- Strength (STR): This stat represents your sword's damage output and piercing. Invest stat points in this one if you want a character build focusing on swords and greatswords.

- Agility (AGI): This stat represents your effectiveness with daggers. If you want to strike faster, invest in this stat.

- Perception (PER): This stat represents your ability to block and parry attacks against enemies. Invest in this stat wisely as you will have to block attacks from bosses several times in a dungeon.

Ad

- Vitality (VIT): This stat represents your defense and maximum health bar during combat. You need to invest constantly in this one to increase your health and survive in combat for longer.

- Intellect (INT): This stat represents your ability to cast spells using a staff. You can invest in this stat to create an effective mage build.

Also check: Roblox Hunters codes

How to invest in your stats in Hunters

Investing in the right stats is important as it will determine your playstyle. First of all, you must figure out the type of weapon you love to use. If you prefer causing massive damage in close combat then investing in the STR stat is a must. Similarly, you can invest in AGI if you prefer fast-paced combat, or invest in INT if you prefer attacking from a distance.

Ad

Click on the graph icon to open the stats UI (Image via Roblox)

Once you have decided on your combat style, you can earn stat points by completing quests and clearing out dungeons. Then, click on the graph icon on the left side and add the stat points in your preferred department.

Ad

Do note that spending your stat points to boost the VIT and PER stat is also important. They will help you lead the team from the front by absorbing damage. While VIT increases your maximum HP, PER will allow you to block and parry attacks perfectly. By any chance, if you feel like you want to change your build, you can always refund your stats by paying gold. Do note that the more stat points you have invested, the more gold it'll cost when initiating a refund.

Ad

Also check: How to get the Quick Roll gamepass for free in Roblox Hunters

FAQs

How do I get stat points in Hunters?

You can earn stat points by beating dungeons and completing quests.

What is the PER stat in Hunters?

The PER stat stands for Perception as it allows you to block and parry incoming attacks effectively.

What does the INT stat do in Hunters?

The INT stat stands for Intellect which allows you to cast attacks as a mage using a staff and wands.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024