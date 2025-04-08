How to get the Quick Roll gamepass for free in Roblox Hunters

Roblox Hunters is a recently launched title based on the hit anime series Solo Leveling. Following its release, developers are giving away the Quick Roll gamepass for free to players in exchange for completing a few tasks.

This article will provide a brief guide to help players unlock the gamepass.

A step-by-step guide to obtaining the free Quick Roll gamepass in Roblox Hunters

Quick Roll Gamepass

The quick roll gamepass is purchasable for R$99 Robux (Image via Roblox)

The Quick Roll gamepass does not offer an exceptional advantage over other players and simply provides a quality of life advantage to players. It helps them roll for items, weapons, armor, as well as aura, faster by getting rid of the animation that plays after rolling quickly.

Understanding the requirements

The requirements that need to be fulfilled to get the Quick Roll gamepass for free (Image via Roblox)

Upon logging into the game, click on the Free Gamepass button located in the bottom right corner of your screen. After clicking on it, a window will appear listing the following tasks:

Joining the official Hunters' group (or rejoin)

Liking the game

Favoriting the game

Subscribing to @_JustMikami's YouTube channel

Spending 30 minutes in the game

Only after completing all five of these tasks will players unlock the free gamepass. Below is a detailed guide to complete the abovementioned tasks.

Completing the tasks

Like and favorite the game to tick off another box on the requirements page (Image via Roblox)

Go to the Hunters' official game page and click the Favorite button and the Like button to complete the first task.

Join the Hunters official Roblox group to fulfill the requirements (Image via Roblox)

Next, click on the MS: Hunters group link below the game name and above the play button to navigate to the Hunters official Roblox group; from thereon, click Join Community.

Subscribe to Mikami's YouTube channel to complete the needed requirements (Image via Roblox)

Lastly, players must go to @_JustMikami's YouTube channel and subscribe to it; turning on notifications is completely optional and can be skipped.

AFK in the main lobby

Spend 30 minutes in the AFK area to get the quick roll gamepass for free (Image via Roblox)

After completing all the previous steps, log into the game and go AFK in the main lobby. You can play the game while the 30-minute timer runs out.

Collect the free gamepass

Claim the Quick Roll gamepass from here after completing all the steps (Image via Roblox)

After the timer runs out, reopen the window, and a Claim button should have appeared. Click on it to obtain the Quick Roll gamepass for free. To activate it, just flip the Quick Roll toggle on the bottom of the screen, and the gamepass will be activated.

FAQs about Roblox Hunters

How many Robux does the Quick Roll gamepass cost in Roblox Hunters?

The Quick Roll gamepass costs R$99 Robux and can be purchased from the in-game store.

What does the Quick Roll gamepass do in Roblox Hunters?

The gamepass speeds up the roll times and makes rolling for items quicker.

What is the maximum number of items one can achieve in Roblox Hunters?

There is no limit to how many items you can roll in Hunters, and with the Quick Roll gamepass, it'll be even easier.

