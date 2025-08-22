  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • All new items in Adopt Me Gift and Accessory Chest (Birthday Butterfly update)

All new items in Adopt Me Gift and Accessory Chest (Birthday Butterfly update)

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 22, 2025 19:53 GMT
Adopt Me
Details of all new Adopt Me items in Gift and Accessory Chest (Image via game's official YouTube channel/PlayAdoptMe)

The latest Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update, which was released on the game’s eighth birthday, introduced a Weekend event, which doubles the XP and Bucks earned till August 22, 2025. A new 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet also made its debut. Lastly, the developers replaced all items in the Gift and Accessory Chest in this update.

Ad

This article provides the list of all new items added in the Gift and Accessory Chest via the Birthday Butterfly update.

Details of all new items in the Gift and Accessory Chest in Adopt Me

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Gift box has 21 new items, including one Legendary. You can buy three Gift boxes: Small, Big, and Massive, to obtain these items. Similarly, the Accessory Chest received 36 new Pet items, including five Legendary ones. You can purchase Standard or Regal Chests to obtain the items. All item drop rates are based on their rarity.

The tables below list all new items in Gift and Accessory Chest under their respective rarity:

Ad

New Gift items

Common itemsUncommon itemsRare itemsUltra rare items
Legendary item
Wrench Chew ToyBoba Tea Chew ToyJellybean Grappling HookChandelier Pogo Stick
Hovertible (Vehicle)
Fish on a Stick Chew ToyGiggle Puff BalloonDandelion PlushKitty Propeller-
Vine LeashGolden Scale Pogo StickJelly PropellerTrident Throw Toy-
Googly Eye Conker PlushEggy PlushOrbital Roller SkatesWooden Pan Flute-
Ice Cream Sandwich RattleFlatfish Throwing DiscCookie SabreSwan Stroller-
Ad

Cost and drop rate of all Gift boxes

1) Small Gift (costs 70 Bucks)

  • Common items: 60% drop rate
  • Uncommon items: 30% drop rate
  • Rare items: 7.5% drop rate
  • Ultra rare items: 2% drop rate
  • Legendary items: 0.5% drop rate

2) Big Gift (costs 199 Bucks)

  • Common items: 20% drop rate
  • Uncommon items: 50% drop rate
  • Rare items: 20% drop rate
  • Ultra rare items: 8.5% drop rate
  • Legendary items: 1.5% drop rate

3) Massive Gift ( Costs 499 Bucks)

  • Common items: 0% drop rate
  • Uncommon items: 10% drop rate
  • Rare items: 55% drop rate
  • Ultra rare items: 31% drop rate
  • Legendary items: 4% drop rate
Ad

You can purchase Small, Big, and Massive Gift boxes from the board near the Santa NPC to obtain the items given above. It is at the center of the Adoption Island.

New Accessory Chest items

Common itemsUncommon itemsRare itemsUltra rare items
Legendary items
Cupcake HatHeart EyebrowsKiwi HatCat BackpackScience Hat
Double Pearl EarringsRetro 3D GlassesGrunge Bucket HatStylish Messenger BagThinking Hat
Beach NecklaceDoodle GlassesMacaroni Penguin SlippersTheatrical HatCity Hat
Dragonfruit FeetNight in a JarVirtual Pet NecklaceY2K ShadesGrinder Hat
3D Printer HatBubble NecklaceDragon Eye PatchMoth Hair Clip
Unicorn Backpack
Camera HatInstant Photo NecklaceCyber HeadphonesOni Samurai Hat-
Battery BackpackToaster Tart BackpackRed Panda ScarfRed Panda Bag-
Rubber Chicken HatLaser HatRobo Arms Collar--
Ad

Cost and drop rate of chests

youtube-cover
Ad

1) Standard Chest (costs 105 Bucks)

  • Common items: 60% drop rate
  • Uncommon items: 30% drop rate
  • Rare items: 7.50% drop rate
  • Ultra rare items: 2% drop rate
  • Legendary items: 0.50% drop rate
  • Unicorn Backpack item: 0.03% drop rate

3) Regal Chest (costs 300 Bucks)

  • Common items: 20% drop rate
  • Uncommon items: 50% drop rate
  • Rare items: 20.00% drop rate
  • Ultra rare items: 8.5% drop rate
  • Legendary items: 1.50% drop rate
  • Unicorn Backpack: 0.10% drop rate

You can purchase Standard and Regal Chests at the Accessory Shop on the Adoption Island.

Also check: How to adopt 2025 Birthday Butterfly in Adopt Me

Ad

FAQs

How many Gifts were added in the Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update?

21 new Gifts were added in the Birthday Butterfly update.

How many Accessory Chests were added in the Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update?

36 new Accessory Chests were added in the Birthday Butterfly update.

How to get all new items added in the Gift and Accessory Chests

You can purchase Small, Big, or Massive Gift boxes to get new items. And, Standard or Regal Chests grant new Pet items.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications