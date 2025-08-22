All new items in Adopt Me Gift and Accessory Chest (Birthday Butterfly update)

The latest Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update, which was released on the game’s eighth birthday, introduced a Weekend event, which doubles the XP and Bucks earned till August 22, 2025. A new 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet also made its debut. Lastly, the developers replaced all items in the Gift and Accessory Chest in this update.

This article provides the list of all new items added in the Gift and Accessory Chest via the Birthday Butterfly update.

Details of all new items in the Gift and Accessory Chest in Adopt Me

The Gift box has 21 new items, including one Legendary. You can buy three Gift boxes: Small, Big, and Massive, to obtain these items. Similarly, the Accessory Chest received 36 new Pet items, including five Legendary ones. You can purchase Standard or Regal Chests to obtain the items. All item drop rates are based on their rarity.

The tables below list all new items in Gift and Accessory Chest under their respective rarity:

New Gift items

Common items Uncommon items Rare items Ultra rare items Legendary item Wrench Chew Toy Boba Tea Chew Toy Jellybean Grappling Hook Chandelier Pogo Stick Hovertible (Vehicle) Fish on a Stick Chew Toy Giggle Puff Balloon Dandelion Plush Kitty Propeller - Vine Leash Golden Scale Pogo Stick Jelly Propeller Trident Throw Toy - Googly Eye Conker Plush Eggy Plush Orbital Roller Skates Wooden Pan Flute - Ice Cream Sandwich Rattle Flatfish Throwing Disc Cookie Sabre Swan Stroller -

Cost and drop rate of all Gift boxes

1) Small Gift (costs 70 Bucks)

Common items: 60% drop rate

60% drop rate Uncommon items: 30% drop rate

30% drop rate Rare items: 7.5% drop rate

7.5% drop rate Ultra rare items: 2% drop rate

2% drop rate Legendary items: 0.5% drop rate

2) Big Gift (costs 199 Bucks)

Common items: 20% drop rate

20% drop rate Uncommon items: 50% drop rate

50% drop rate Rare items: 20% drop rate

20% drop rate Ultra rare items: 8.5% drop rate

8.5% drop rate Legendary items: 1.5% drop rate

3) Massive Gift ( Costs 499 Bucks)

Common items: 0% drop rate

0% drop rate Uncommon items: 10% drop rate

10% drop rate Rare items: 55% drop rate

55% drop rate Ultra rare items: 31% drop rate

31% drop rate Legendary items: 4% drop rate

You can purchase Small, Big, and Massive Gift boxes from the board near the Santa NPC to obtain the items given above. It is at the center of the Adoption Island.

New Accessory Chest items

Common items Uncommon items Rare items Ultra rare items Legendary items Cupcake Hat Heart Eyebrows Kiwi Hat Cat Backpack Science Hat Double Pearl Earrings Retro 3D Glasses Grunge Bucket Hat Stylish Messenger Bag Thinking Hat Beach Necklace Doodle Glasses Macaroni Penguin Slippers Theatrical Hat City Hat Dragonfruit Feet Night in a Jar Virtual Pet Necklace Y2K Shades Grinder Hat 3D Printer Hat Bubble Necklace Dragon Eye Patch Moth Hair Clip Unicorn Backpack Camera Hat Instant Photo Necklace Cyber Headphones Oni Samurai Hat - Battery Backpack Toaster Tart Backpack Red Panda Scarf Red Panda Bag - Rubber Chicken Hat Laser Hat Robo Arms Collar - -

Cost and drop rate of chests

1) Standard Chest (costs 105 Bucks)

Common items: 60% drop rate

60% drop rate Uncommon items: 30% drop rate

30% drop rate Rare items: 7.50% drop rate

7.50% drop rate Ultra rare items: 2% drop rate

2% drop rate Legendary items: 0.50% drop rate

0.50% drop rate Unicorn Backpack item: 0.03% drop rate

3) Regal Chest (costs 300 Bucks)

Common items: 20% drop rate

20% drop rate Uncommon items: 50% drop rate

50% drop rate Rare items: 20.00% drop rate

20.00% drop rate Ultra rare items: 8.5% drop rate

8.5% drop rate Legendary items: 1.50% drop rate

1.50% drop rate Unicorn Backpack: 0.10% drop rate

You can purchase Standard and Regal Chests at the Accessory Shop on the Adoption Island.

FAQs

How many Gifts were added in the Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update?

21 new Gifts were added in the Birthday Butterfly update.

How many Accessory Chests were added in the Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update?

36 new Accessory Chests were added in the Birthday Butterfly update.

How to get all new items added in the Gift and Accessory Chests

You can purchase Small, Big, or Massive Gift boxes to get new items. And, Standard or Regal Chests grant new Pet items.

