All new items in Adopt Me Gift and Accessory Chest (Birthday Butterfly update)

The latest Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update, which was released on the game’s eighth birthday, introduced a Weekend event, which doubles the XP and Bucks earned till August 22, 2025. A new 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet also made its debut. Lastly, the developers replaced all items in the Gift and Accessory Chest in this update.
This article provides the list of all new items added in the Gift and Accessory Chest via the Birthday Butterfly update.
Details of all new items in the Gift and Accessory Chest in Adopt Me
The Gift box has 21 new items, including one Legendary. You can buy three Gift boxes: Small, Big, and Massive, to obtain these items. Similarly, the Accessory Chest received 36 new Pet items, including five Legendary ones. You can purchase Standard or Regal Chests to obtain the items. All item drop rates are based on their rarity.
The tables below list all new items in Gift and Accessory Chest under their respective rarity:
New Gift items
Cost and drop rate of all Gift boxes
1) Small Gift (costs 70 Bucks)
- Common items: 60% drop rate
- Uncommon items: 30% drop rate
- Rare items: 7.5% drop rate
- Ultra rare items: 2% drop rate
- Legendary items: 0.5% drop rate
2) Big Gift (costs 199 Bucks)
- Common items: 20% drop rate
- Uncommon items: 50% drop rate
- Rare items: 20% drop rate
- Ultra rare items: 8.5% drop rate
- Legendary items: 1.5% drop rate
3) Massive Gift ( Costs 499 Bucks)
- Common items: 0% drop rate
- Uncommon items: 10% drop rate
- Rare items: 55% drop rate
- Ultra rare items: 31% drop rate
- Legendary items: 4% drop rate
You can purchase Small, Big, and Massive Gift boxes from the board near the Santa NPC to obtain the items given above. It is at the center of the Adoption Island.
New Accessory Chest items
Cost and drop rate of chests
1) Standard Chest (costs 105 Bucks)
- Common items: 60% drop rate
- Uncommon items: 30% drop rate
- Rare items: 7.50% drop rate
- Ultra rare items: 2% drop rate
- Legendary items: 0.50% drop rate
- Unicorn Backpack item: 0.03% drop rate
3) Regal Chest (costs 300 Bucks)
- Common items: 20% drop rate
- Uncommon items: 50% drop rate
- Rare items: 20.00% drop rate
- Ultra rare items: 8.5% drop rate
- Legendary items: 1.50% drop rate
- Unicorn Backpack: 0.10% drop rate
You can purchase Standard and Regal Chests at the Accessory Shop on the Adoption Island.
FAQs
How many Gifts were added in the Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update?
21 new Gifts were added in the Birthday Butterfly update.
How many Accessory Chests were added in the Adopt Me Birthday Butterfly update?
36 new Accessory Chests were added in the Birthday Butterfly update.
How to get all new items added in the Gift and Accessory Chests
You can purchase Small, Big, or Massive Gift boxes to get new items. And, Standard or Regal Chests grant new Pet items.
