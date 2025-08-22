How to adopt 2025 Birthday Butterfly in Adopt Me

Adopt Me's developers have released a new Birthday Butterfly update to celebrate its eighth birthday on August 22, 2025. It brought new items in Gift and Accessory Chest, and a 2✕ Weekend Event that doubles the Pet XP and Bucks you earn. Additionally, the developers debuted the 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet for this special day. You can buy it with Bucks, the in-game currency.

This article provides a complete guide to adopting this Pet.

A step-by-step guide to adopting the 2025 Birthday Butterfly in Adopt Me

2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps that help you adopt the 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet in Adopt Me:

After entering the game, go to Adoption Island via the tunnel.

via the tunnel. Walk up to the Accessory Shop . You will find a massive red cake to the right of it.

. You will find a massive red cake to the right of it. You can see the 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet on the right side of the cake.

on the right side of the cake. Walk near the Pet and press the “E” key on your keyboard to pay 1,500 Bucks and obtain it.

Note that the 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet will remain available till August 28, 2025. Since you can purchase it with Bucks, obtaining the Pet won’t be much of a grind.

You can earn Bucks in several ways. Here are some of the best methods:

Complete Pets’ ailments. It can earn you up to 20 Bucks depending on the task.

Take Jobs at the Salon, Pizza Shop, Hospital, and School.

Complete tasks in the Task Board.

Claim daily rewards.

Set up a Lemonade Stand, Hotdog Stand, or Cotton candy Stand.

Use Money Tree furniture in your house to earn money passively.

You can earn twice the cash until Monday, August 22, 2025, thanks to the 2✕ Weekend Event. It will help you adopt this Pet quickly.

Growth stages and tricks of the 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet in Adopt Me

Like other Adopt Me Pets, Birthday Butterfly grows through six stages. Starting from Newborn, they mature through Junior, Pre-teen, Teen, Post-Teen, to the last stage, Full Grown. Here is the trick it learns at each stage:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

You can make a Neon variant by combining four Full Grown 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pets. Similarly, you can obtain a Mega Neon variant by fusing four Neon variants.

FAQs

What is the rarity of the 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet?

It belongs to the Uncommon rarity.

How do you get the 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet?

You can purchase it at the Adoption Island for 1,500 Bucks.

Can you make a Neon and Mega Neon 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet?

Yes, you can make both variants of this Pet. Making a Neon requires four Full Grown 2025 Birthday Butterfly Pet, and Mega Neon involves combining four Neon variants.

