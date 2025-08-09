All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update

As customary with every new release, the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update has added several new Mutations. They both change a crop's appearance and increase its value via multipliers. You can now obtain fruits, flowers, and vegetables with Oil, Boil, and multiple other stackable Mutations, which help you get rich in quick time.Here's a look at all the new Grow a Garden Mutations and their effects.About the new Mutations and their associated events in Grow a GardenA Junkshock, Windstruck, and Frozen Feijoa (Image via Roblox)A total of four Mutations have been introduced in Grow a Garden. Most of them were first applied during the Albert Admin Abuse special event that preceded the release of the Kitchen Storm update.Oil Junkbot is a Mythical Pet (Image via Roblox)The Oil Mutation is applied by the Oil Rain weather event and the Junkbot Pet. During the event, the entire island turns yellow and a sudden downpour of oil begins to fall from the sky. Random crops in your garden receive the Oil Mutation, which is written below their name in a black font.Oil is also applied by the Junkbot Pet. It is currently unobtainable, having been given as a special reward for those who attended the Albert Admin Abuse.BoilCrown Melon with Boil Mutation (Image via Roblox)The Boil Mutation is applied by the Boil Rain weather event. Similar to the Oil Rain, it features a heavy downpour that causes random crops to be affected by Boil. As of this writing, no Pet gives this particular Mutation with their ability.JunkshockThe Junkbot Raid event (Image via Roblox)Compared to both Oil and Boil, the Junkshock Mutation is more valuable. It is applied by the amazing Junkboat Raid event, during which junkbots begin to appear in the sky and shoot lasers in random directions. Crops that are hit by the lasers become Junkshock-ed.AromaticThe Kitchen Storm meter (Image via Roblox)Aromatic is the only new Mutation that isn't tied to a weather event in Grow a Garden. It can be obtained by triggering the Kitchen Storm event and from Pets mutated by the Pet Shard Aromatic.To activate the Kitchen Storm, you'll need to make food items and give them to NPC Chris P. Each offered food item, depending on its rarity, will give points. Accumulating 40 points will start the Kitchen Storm, an event in which you will receive a 2x cooking speed and a high chance of getting Aromatic on your crops.For more information about all content brought by the Kitchen Storm, check our patch notes article.Effects and multipliers of the new Grow a Garden MutationsThe latest Mutations provide the following multipliers and visual effects:Oil: The Oil Mutation gives a 15x multiplier to a crop's sale value. Additionally, the affected crop constantly drips oil and has a light brown shade.Boil: Crops affected by the Boil Mutation receive a 15x sale value multiplier. They release vapours and constantly drip water.Junkshock: The Junkshock Mutation has easily visible effects. It gives the crop a neon green color and boosts its sale value by a 45x multiplier.Aromatic: As the name suggests, the Aromatic Mutation makes the affected crop appear as if it is releasing an appetizing aroma. It also gives a 15x sale value multiplier.Also check: Grow a Garden Acidic Mutation guideFAQs on Grow a GardenWhat is the multiplier provided by Junkshock Mutation?This Mutation gives a 45x multiplier to the sale value of a crop.Do the lasers hurt players during the Junkbot Raid event?The lasers fired by the junkbots only knock back players some distance.How do I get Pet Shard Aromatic?The Pet Shard Aromatic is one of the items you can get from the NPC Rat Connoisseur.