Grow a Garden Acidic Mutation guide

The Grow a Garden Trading update debuted multiple new weather events. As is standard for the farm management experience, each weather event applies unique Mutations to crops. Acidic is one of the newest Mutations obtained during the Acid Rain event, and crops affected by it emit fumes and have their values increased by a 15x multiplier.

Ad

This guide contains all the information about the Acidic Mutation and its effects in Roblox Grow a Garden.

How to get Acidic Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Acid Rain weather event (Image via Roblox)

The Acidic Mutation is applied during the Acid Rain weather event in Grow a Garden. It occurs randomly in the game, just like Tropical Rain, Thunderstorm, and Blood Moon.

Ad

Trending

During the Acid Rain, the sky turns green, followed by a heavy downpour. Random crops in your garden get a small chance to become Acidic during the entirety of the weather event. You're notified about the changes by the on-screen message: "Your [crop name] has gotten the Acidic mutation."

Given that Acid Rain isn't a developer-triggered event, you can experience it any time during your gameplay. The weather affects random crops, but it is possible to spread the Acidic Mutation by utilizing Pets such as the T-Rex and Spinosaurus.

Ad

Acid Rain used to be an admin event, but after the Trading and Cooking update, it was introduced as a part of the usual weather cycle.

Acidic Mutation multiplier and effects

Details about the Acidic Mutation (Image via Roblox)

An Acidic crop continuously releases fumes and gets a green tinge that indicates its toxicity due to the Acid Rain. For a better understanding of the Mutation's applied visual effects, harvest the crop and hold it out during nighttime in Grow a Garden.

Ad

Like others, the Acidic Mutation boosts a crop's value. It gives a 15x sale value multiplier, resembling that of the Chakra and the Jackpot Mutations.

The multiplier provided by Acidic is stackable with others in the game. Thus, a crop that has both the Chakra and Acidic Mutations will receive a 30x increase in its original value.

Also check: Grow a Garden Sliced Mutation guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When is the Acidic Mutation applied?

Ad

This Mutation is applied to random crops during the Acid Rain weather.

Is Acid Rain an admin-triggered event?

No, Acid Rain is not an admin event. It is a part of the in-game weather cycle and can occur at any time during your usual gameplay.

What is the best way to get Acidic Mutation?

AFKing is the best way to get this Mutation. The more hours you spend in the game, the more likely you are to experience the Acid Rain event.

Ad

What is the Acidic Mutation multiplier?

The Acidic Mutation gives a 15x multiplier to a crop's sale value.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025