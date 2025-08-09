Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update patch notes

Grow a Garden dropped a new update on August 9, 2025, titled Kitchen Storm. It is an expansion of the Cooking event, which added seven new plants, five Pets, thirteen Cosmetics, and other items to the game. The update also features a fresh NPC who rewards various items in exchange for mutated meals. Moreover, the developers have applied some fixes and made QoL changes.
This article provides the complete patch notes for the latest Kitchen Storm update.
Cooking expansion
- A renowned food connoisseur has arrived, seeking mutated dishes! Submit your mutated meals, and out of all the new rewards, he'll present one of three rewards to choose from for each dish you give.
- Recipe Book: Track every dish you discover and the known ingredients it requires to make them.
- Kitchen Storm: A powerful storm that grants the Aromic mutation and can be leveled up four times via submitting food, each stage further boosting cooking speed. Work together for minimum cooking speeds.
- Cooking QoL: Higher-tier dishes are now easier to make without having bone blossoms, and more.
- Over 15 possible new rewards.
New Pet loadouts feature
- Save and quickly swap between up to three custom Pet loadouts
New Plants
- King Cabbage
- Badlands Pepper
- Bitter Melon
- Pricklefruit
- Butternut Squash
- Spring Onion
- Rhubarb
New Pets
- Lobster Thermidor
- Gorilla Chef
- Sunny-Side Chicken
- Bacon Pig
- Hotdog Daschund
New items
- Culinarian Chest: Three possible pets and three possible seeds inside
- Kitchen Crate: Eight possible cosmetics inside
- Aromic Pet Mutation Shard: Apply the Aromic mutation to a Pet
Events
- Various new admin weathers
- Various new mutations
Cosmetics
- 13 new Cosmetics
Fixes, changes, and QoL
- Added the ability to have overlapping weather
- Reclaimer now works on gold/rainbow plants
- Revamped active pet UI
- Added the utility tab in cosmetics
- Added new recipes
- Added guaranteed drops to the new chest
- Improved the way the French Fry Ferret passive works
- Slightly nerfed Mochi Mouse and lots more
FAQs
How many Pets were introduced in the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update?
Five new Pets debuted in the latest Kitchen Storm update.
How many Plants debuted in the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update?
A total of seven new Plants debuted in the latest update.
What is the new Pets loadouts feature?
This feature allows you to create three custom Pet loadouts. You can swap these loadouts anytime and activate the Pets in your garden.
