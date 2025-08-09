Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update patch notes

Grow a Garden dropped a new update on August 9, 2025, titled Kitchen Storm. It is an expansion of the Cooking event, which added seven new plants, five Pets, thirteen Cosmetics, and other items to the game. The update also features a fresh NPC who rewards various items in exchange for mutated meals. Moreover, the developers have applied some fixes and made QoL changes.

Ad

This article provides the complete patch notes for the latest Kitchen Storm update.

Details about the latest Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update

Grow a Garden 🍅 @GrowaGardenRblx Update 1.18.0 - KITCHEN STORM OUT NOW! ⛈️🧑‍🍳

Ad

Trending

Cooking expansion

A renowned food connoisseur has arrived, seeking mutated dishes! Submit your mutated meals, and out of all the new rewards, he'll present one of three rewards to choose from for each dish you give.

Recipe Book: Track every dish you discover and the known ingredients it requires to make them.

Track every dish you discover and the known ingredients it requires to make them. Kitchen Storm: A powerful storm that grants the Aromic mutation and can be leveled up four times via submitting food, each stage further boosting cooking speed. Work together for minimum cooking speeds.

A powerful storm that grants the Aromic mutation and can be leveled up four times via submitting food, each stage further boosting cooking speed. Work together for minimum cooking speeds. Cooking QoL: Higher-tier dishes are now easier to make without having bone blossoms, and more.

Higher-tier dishes are now easier to make without having bone blossoms, and more. Over 15 possible new rewards.

Ad

New Pet loadouts feature

Save and quickly swap between up to three custom Pet loadouts

Also read: Candy Apple recipes

New Plants

King Cabbage

Badlands Pepper

Bitter Melon

Pricklefruit

Butternut Squash

Spring Onion

Rhubarb

New Pets

Lobster Thermidor

Gorilla Chef

Sunny-Side Chicken

Bacon Pig

Hotdog Daschund

New items

Culinarian Chest: Three possible pets and three possible seeds inside

Three possible pets and three possible seeds inside Kitchen Crate: Eight possible cosmetics inside

Eight possible cosmetics inside Aromic Pet Mutation Shard: Apply the Aromic mutation to a Pet

Events

Various new admin weathers

Various new mutations

Cosmetics

Ad

13 new Cosmetics

Fixes, changes, and QoL

Added the ability to have overlapping weather

Reclaimer now works on gold/rainbow plants

Revamped active pet UI

Added the utility tab in cosmetics

Added new recipes

Added guaranteed drops to the new chest

Improved the way the French Fry Ferret passive works

Slightly nerfed Mochi Mouse and lots more

Also read: Grow a Garden Cooking Recipes

FAQs

How many Pets were introduced in the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update?

Five new Pets debuted in the latest Kitchen Storm update.

Ad

How many Plants debuted in the Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update?

A total of seven new Plants debuted in the latest update.

What is the new Pets loadouts feature?

This feature allows you to create three custom Pet loadouts. You can swap these loadouts anytime and activate the Pets in your garden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025