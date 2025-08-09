Grow a Garden Candy Apple recipes

The Grow a Garden Kitchen Storm update has expanded upon the Cooking event's content. In addition to fresh pets, plants, and items, it has brought Chris P's many new cravings. The NPC Pig now requests a wider variety of food, including a Candy Apple, which can be created of diverse rarities.

This guide features several ways to cook a Candy Apple to satisfy Chris P's food cravings.

Grow a Garden Candy Apple: Transcendent and more recipes

A Transcendent Candy Apple (Image via Roblox)

Transcendent is the newest and the current highest food rarity in Grow a Garden. It is commonly applied via the bonus craving mechanic, during which a food item's rarity is upgraded to the next level.

The following list features different ways of creating a Candy Apple. Note that the recipes for the Transcendent and Prismatic Candy Apples are only available when Chris P craves the particular food item. Otherwise, using the ingredients will make a different dish.

Rarity Recipe Transcendant Sugar Apple x 2 Sugarglaze x 1 Bone Blossom x 2(affected by bonus craving) Prismatic Sugar Apple x 2 Bone Blossom x 1 Divine Sugar Apple x 2 Sugarglaze x 1 Mythical Sugar Apple x 1 Blueberry x 1 Legendary Apple x 2 Sugarglaze x 1

Here's how you can get all the ingredients for a Candy Apple:

Bone Blossom : Its seed is currently unobtainable, so you'll need to obtain the crop itself by trading with players.

: Its seed is currently unobtainable, so you'll need to obtain the crop itself by trading with players. Sugarglaze : This crop seed has a 10% drop rate in the Gourmet Seed Pack, Exotic Gourmet Seed Pack, and the Rainbow Sack.

: This crop seed has a 10% drop rate in the Gourmet Seed Pack, Exotic Gourmet Seed Pack, and the Rainbow Sack. Sugar Apple : This crop seed can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 25,000,000 Sheckles or 819 Robux.

: This crop seed can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 25,000,000 Sheckles or 819 Robux. Apple : This crop seed can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 3250 Sheckles or 375 Robux.

: This crop seed can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 3250 Sheckles or 375 Robux. Blueberry: This crop seed can be purchased from the Seed Shop for 400 Sheckles or 49 Robux.

Offering high-rarity food items to Chris P improves your chances of getting better rewards during the Cooking event. Additionally, the number of rewards is determined by the weight and amount of crops used in cooking an item.

Also check: How to make Prismatic Ice Cream in Grow a Garden

What is bonus craving in Grow a Garden?

Chris P requesting a Candy Apple (Image via Roblox)

Bonus craving is an extremely useful gameplay mechanic in Grow a Garden. When you create a food item that matches Chris P's craving, its rarity is automatically increased by one. You get high-rarity dishes without needing to use several valuable crops.

For instance, if Chris P craves an Ice Cream, the usual recipe for a Divine Ice Cream will instead result in a Prismatic dish.

If you want top-tier rewards from Chris P each time, memorize all our discovered and working Prismatic food recipes.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When does Chris P request a Candy Apple?

The NPC Pig can request a Candy Apple at any time during the Cooking event.

How do I cook food in the game?

To cook food, drop all the ingredients/crops into the cooking pot in the middle of the map. Once done, press the green Cook button below the pot.

Does the bonus craving mechanic apply to all food items?

The bonus craving applies only to those food items that are requested by Chris P.

