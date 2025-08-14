All Prospecting Pans and how to get them

In Roblox Prospecting, your success in unearthing rare minerals from the deposit areas rests on your pan. These tools improve your overall Luck stat and possess passives that give a modifier or size boost. You can purchase a variety of them, from the Plastic Pan to the highly valuable Fossilized Pan, from specific locations in the in-game world.
This guide contains all the information about pans in Prospecting, including their locations, costs, passives, and stats.
All pans in Prospecting and their stats
Pans are a more important gear than Shovels in Prospecting. This is because they provide Luck, Capacity, Shake Strength, Shake Speed, and boosts, whereas Shovels only affect your Dig Strength, Dig Speed, and Toughness. While a higher Toughness lets you access more digsites, the stat is fruitless if you have a pan with low luck and capacity.
The following table features all pans, their availability, and their stats:
Here's what each stat entails in this game:
- Luck: This stat affects your chances of finding rarer minerals. So, the higher a pan's Luck stat, the rarer minerals you can find from digsites.
- Capacity: This stat affects the number and size of minerals that a pan can hold.
- Shake Strength: This stat affects the number of sediments your character removes with each shake of the pan.
- Shake Speed: This stat affects how fast your character can remove sediments during the sifting process.
Apart from these stats, prospectors must be considerate about the Modifier and Size Boosts provided by certain pans. A mineral with a modifier and a larger size sells for more cash.
Which is the best pan in Prospecting?
As of this writing, the Fossilized Pan is the best in this mineral-collecting title. It has the highest Luck and Capacity compared to all the other pans, even surpassing that of the Dragonflame Pan. Additionally, unlike Dragonflame, it applies no debuffs and instead gives a whopping 50% Modifier Boost to the user.
As expected, the Fossilized Pan is the costliest in the game. You can purchase it from a secret area located in the underground section of Windswept Beach. Notably, the same area also contains the Fossilized Shovel, which is currently the best tool for prospectors.
Unlike most other pans, the Fossilized Pan and the Fossilized Shovel can only be purchased from a secret area in Prospecting. Learn more about it in this guide.
FAQs on Prospecting
Which is the starter pan?
The Rusty Pan is given for free to all beginners in the game.
Which is the best pan for mid-level players?
The Diamond Pan is ideal for mid-level players. It gives the user a higher chance of finding larger and modified minerals.
Where is the Worldshaker Pan?
The Worldshaker Pan is inside the Waterfall Temple, a special area hidden behind a waterfall in Crystal Caverns.
What is the cost of the Fossilized Pan?
This highly impressive pan costs 1,000,000,000 Money in the game.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025