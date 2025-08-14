All Prospecting Pans and how to get them

In Roblox Prospecting, your success in unearthing rare minerals from the deposit areas rests on your pan. These tools improve your overall Luck stat and possess passives that give a modifier or size boost. You can purchase a variety of them, from the Plastic Pan to the highly valuable Fossilized Pan, from specific locations in the in-game world.

This guide contains all the information about pans in Prospecting, including their locations, costs, passives, and stats.

All pans in Prospecting and their stats

Pans in the Town Store (Image via Roblox)

Pans are a more important gear than Shovels in Prospecting. This is because they provide Luck, Capacity, Shake Strength, Shake Speed, and boosts, whereas Shovels only affect your Dig Strength, Dig Speed, and Toughness. While a higher Toughness lets you access more digsites, the stat is fruitless if you have a pan with low luck and capacity.

The following table features all pans, their availability, and their stats:

Pan Price Location Luck Capacity Shake Strength Shake Speed Passive Description Rusty Pan NA NA 1 5 0.2 80% None A rusty pan for gold panning. Plastic Pan $500 Rubble Creek 1.5 10 0.4 80% None A lightweight pan made from wear-resistant plastic. Metal Pan $12,000 Rubble Creek 2 20 0.5 80% None A large and heavy metal pan made from sheet metal. Silver Pan $55,000 Rubble Creek 4 30 0.8 90% None A shining silver pan. Golden Pan $333,000 Town Store 10 35 1 80% None A gold-plated pan carved with intricate designs. Provides a strong boost to luck. Magnetic Pan $1,000,000 Town Store 15 50 1 75% 25% Size Boost A pan with a built-in magnet. Collected minerals have 25% more weight. Meteoric Pan $3,500,000 Town Store 22 70 2 100% 25% Modifier Boost A pan forged from meteoric iron. Has a higher chance of finding modifiers. Diamond Pan $10,000,000 Town Store 35 100 3 100% 10% Modifier Boost,

10% Size Boost A diamond-encrusted pan with incredible durability and strength. Aurora Pan $35,000,000 Crystal Cavern 50 130 3 125% 25% Modifier Boost A pan infused with light. Worldshaker Pan $125,000,000 Crystal Cavern - Waterfall Temple 70 150 5 100% 25% Size Boost A relic from an ancient civilization. Despite its age, immense power still lies within. Dragonflame Pan $400,000,000 Magma Furnace 150 180 10 110% -10% Size A scorching pan that melts through sand. However, its heat reduces the size of ore by 10%. Fossilized Pan $1,000,000,000 Windswept Beach - Ancient Ruins 200 225 8 100% 50% Modifier Boost An ancient bone pan that has been fossilized with age.

Here's what each stat entails in this game:

Luck : This stat affects your chances of finding rarer minerals. So, the higher a pan's Luck stat, the rarer minerals you can find from digsites.

: This stat affects your chances of finding rarer minerals. So, the higher a pan's Luck stat, the rarer minerals you can find from digsites. Capacity : This stat affects the number and size of minerals that a pan can hold.

: This stat affects the number and size of minerals that a pan can hold. Shake Strength : This stat affects the number of sediments your character removes with each shake of the pan.

: This stat affects the number of sediments your character removes with each shake of the pan. Shake Speed: This stat affects how fast your character can remove sediments during the sifting process.

Apart from these stats, prospectors must be considerate about the Modifier and Size Boosts provided by certain pans. A mineral with a modifier and a larger size sells for more cash.

Which is the best pan in Prospecting?

The Fossilized Pan's stats (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, the Fossilized Pan is the best in this mineral-collecting title. It has the highest Luck and Capacity compared to all the other pans, even surpassing that of the Dragonflame Pan. Additionally, unlike Dragonflame, it applies no debuffs and instead gives a whopping 50% Modifier Boost to the user.

As expected, the Fossilized Pan is the costliest in the game. You can purchase it from a secret area located in the underground section of Windswept Beach. Notably, the same area also contains the Fossilized Shovel, which is currently the best tool for prospectors.

Unlike most other pans, the Fossilized Pan and the Fossilized Shovel can only be purchased from a secret area in Prospecting. Learn more about it in this guide.

FAQs on Prospecting

Which is the starter pan?

The Rusty Pan is given for free to all beginners in the game.

Which is the best pan for mid-level players?

The Diamond Pan is ideal for mid-level players. It gives the user a higher chance of finding larger and modified minerals.

Where is the Worldshaker Pan?

The Worldshaker Pan is inside the Waterfall Temple, a special area hidden behind a waterfall in Crystal Caverns.

What is the cost of the Fossilized Pan?

This highly impressive pan costs 1,000,000,000 Money in the game.

