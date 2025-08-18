All Prospecting shovels and how to get them

Shovels, alongside pans, are one of the two important tools for progression in Prospecting. They are used to collect sediments from digsites, which are then panned to find minerals. Each shovel has three stats - Dig Speed, Dig Strength, and Toughness - which determine its overall usefulness in the game.
In this guide, you'll learn how to obtain all the shovels and their individual stats in Roblox Prospecting.
List of all Prospecting shovels and their stats
New prospectors are handed the Rusty Shovel and the Rusty Pan. They have the lowest stats, forcing beginners to find and purchase better alternatives. Money for buying better equipment is obtained by selling minerals to the Merchant, but it can also be amassed instantly by purchasing Robux packs from the Shop.
The following table features the names, costs, stats, and availability of each shovel in Roblox Prospecting:
Here's a description of each stat possessed by a shovel:
- Dig Strength: This stat determines how much sediment is put into the pan per use.
- Dig Speed: This stat controls the speed at which you dig sediments.
- Toughness: This stat determines which locations/digsites you can use the shovel in.
Toughness is the most important stat in a shovel. It determines which places you can dig in, irrespective of the kind of pan you possess. For instance, to dig in the Windswept Beach location, you'll need either the Meteoric Shovel or a better shovel with a Toughness rating of 4.
Which is the best shovel in Prospecting?
Currently, the Icebreaker is the standout among all the other shovels. It has 60 Dig Strength, surpassing that of the Fossilized Shovel by a huge margin. Additionally, it is the only shovel to possess a Toughness rating of 6.
The Icebreaker is quite expensive, requiring 10 billion cash in this game. To amass this amount quickly, prioritize digging in sites that contain valuable minerals, such as the Dinosaur Skull and Inferlume. Moreover, use pans that provide a Modifier Boost or a Size Boost.
FAQs on Prospecting
Which is the best shovel for beginners?
Compared to other shovels available in Rubble Creek, the Reinforced Shovel is the best for beginners because of its high Toughness rating and Dig Strength.
Is it possible to purchase and carry multiple shovels?
Yes, you can buy and carry several shovels.
How do I get the Icebreaker?
The Icebreaker can be found in the Snowy Mountains. To access this location, equip the Dragonflame shovel and then speak to Arctic Traveller, the NPC located at the docks of Caldera Island.
