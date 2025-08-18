All Prospecting shovels and how to get them

Shovels, alongside pans, are one of the two important tools for progression in Prospecting. They are used to collect sediments from digsites, which are then panned to find minerals. Each shovel has three stats - Dig Speed, Dig Strength, and Toughness - which determine its overall usefulness in the game.

Ad

In this guide, you'll learn how to obtain all the shovels and their individual stats in Roblox Prospecting.

List of all Prospecting shovels and their stats

The Reinforced Shovel is a good tool for beginners (Image via Roblox)

New prospectors are handed the Rusty Shovel and the Rusty Pan. They have the lowest stats, forcing beginners to find and purchase better alternatives. Money for buying better equipment is obtained by selling minerals to the Merchant, but it can also be amassed instantly by purchasing Robux packs from the Shop.

Ad

Trending

The following table features the names, costs, stats, and availability of each shovel in Roblox Prospecting:

Shovel Price Location Dig Strength Dig Speed Toughness Description Rusty Shovel NA NA 1 80% 1 A rusty shovel on the verge of breaking apart. It works fine... for now. Iron Shovel $3,000 Rubble Creek 2 80% 1 A tough iron shovel. Steel Shovel $25,000 Rubble Creek 3 80% 2 A strong shovel made of steel. Can dig through tougher deposits. Silver Shovel $75,000 Rubble Creek 4 110% 2 A lightweight silver shovel. How can silver be this strong? Reinforced Shovel $135,000 Rubble Creek 5 90% 3 A reliable titanium shovel built for tough conditions. The Excavator $320,000 Town Store 7 70% 3 A powerful shovel that can crack through stone. Golden Shovel $1,333,000 Town Store 8 100% 3 A precious shovel made from a rare gold alloy. Meteoric Shovel $4,000,000 Town Store 7 150% 4 A shovel forged from meteoric iron. Holding it fills you with energy. Diamond Shovel $12,500,000 Town Store 12 100% 4 A shovel made from diamond, the hardest material! Divine Shovel $40,000,000 Crystal Caverns 16 110% 5 A divine shovel blessed with the strength to break through nearly anything. Earthbreaker Shovel $125,000,000 Crystal Caverns - Waterfall Temple 25 100% 5 A relic from an ancient civilization. Despite its age, incredible power still lingers within. Dragonflame Shovel $400,000,000 Caldera Island 50 60% 5 A blazing shovel that burns through all deposits. Fossilized Shovel $1,000,000,000 Windswept Beach - Ancient Ruins 40 100% 5 An ancient bone shovel that has been fossilized with age. Icebreaker $10,000,000,000 Snowy Mountains 60 110% 6 A frozen shovel that can crush through frozen deposits.

Ad

Here's a description of each stat possessed by a shovel:

Dig Strength : This stat determines how much sediment is put into the pan per use.

: This stat determines how much sediment is put into the pan per use. Dig Speed : This stat controls the speed at which you dig sediments.

: This stat controls the speed at which you dig sediments. Toughness: This stat determines which locations/digsites you can use the shovel in.

Toughness is the most important stat in a shovel. It determines which places you can dig in, irrespective of the kind of pan you possess. For instance, to dig in the Windswept Beach location, you'll need either the Meteoric Shovel or a better shovel with a Toughness rating of 4.

Ad

Which is the best shovel in Prospecting?

Stats of the Icebreaker shovel (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the Icebreaker is the standout among all the other shovels. It has 60 Dig Strength, surpassing that of the Fossilized Shovel by a huge margin. Additionally, it is the only shovel to possess a Toughness rating of 6.

Ad

The Icebreaker is quite expensive, requiring 10 billion cash in this game. To amass this amount quickly, prioritize digging in sites that contain valuable minerals, such as the Dinosaur Skull and Inferlume. Moreover, use pans that provide a Modifier Boost or a Size Boost.

Also check: All Prospecting pans and how to get them

FAQs on Prospecting

Which is the best shovel for beginners?

Compared to other shovels available in Rubble Creek, the Reinforced Shovel is the best for beginners because of its high Toughness rating and Dig Strength.

Ad

Is it possible to purchase and carry multiple shovels?

Yes, you can buy and carry several shovels.

How do I get the Icebreaker?

The Icebreaker can be found in the Snowy Mountains. To access this location, equip the Dragonflame shovel and then speak to Arctic Traveller, the NPC located at the docks of Caldera Island.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025