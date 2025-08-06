How to get Dinosaur Skull in Prospecting 

Roblox Prospecting is a simulator experience where the main objective is to collect all minerals and complete your collection. While some minerals are easily obtainable, others are rarer and can only be found in particular spots. The Dinosaur Skull is one such mineral, since it can only be obtained from a specific digsite in Caldera Island.

This guide tells you how to obtain and use the highly rare and valuable Dinosaur Skull in Prospecting.

Where is Dinosaur Skull in Roblox Prospecting?

The Dinosaur Skull (Image via Fandom/Prospecting)

The Dinosaur Skull can be obtained from the Infernal Heart in Prospecting. This digsite can be found in Caldera Island, beyond the Magma Furnace, and only opens at a particular time.

The door to the Infernal Heart opens at the 15th minute of every hour per your local time, i.e., 10:15, 11:15, and so on. Once inside, use a shovel with a Toughness rating of 5 to dig up minerals. The Dinosaur Skull is of Exotic rarity, the highest in the game's rarity order, so acquiring it is like finding a needle in the haystack.

Luck is the most vital stat for collecting high-rarity minerals. So, to get an improved chance of discovering a Dinsoaur Skull, follow these steps:

Wear equipment with high Luck : Several rings and necklaces offer an increased Luck stat. Craft and equip them to elevate your chances of finding a Dinosaur Skull.

: Several rings and necklaces offer an increased Luck stat. Craft and equip them to elevate your chances of finding a Dinosaur Skull. Use the Fossilized Pan : The Fossilized Pan gives the best Luck out of all the other Pans. Buy it with $1,000,000,000 after finding it in the underbelly of Windswept Beach.

: The Fossilized Pan gives the best Luck out of all the other Pans. Buy it with $1,000,000,000 after finding it in the underbelly of Windswept Beach. Utilize Luck Potions and Luck Totems : The effects of potions and totems stack with the boosts provided by gears and pans. Place the totems near the Infernal Heart digsite to activate its effects.

: The effects of potions and totems stack with the boosts provided by gears and pans. Place the totems near the Infernal Heart digsite to activate its effects. Summon a Meteor Shower: You can buy an instance of a Meteor Shower from the Shop. It gives 2x Luck to every player in the server.

The Infernal Heart is accessible only for 30 minutes. If you don't find the Exotic mineral in that time, you'll need to wait for the volcano's heart to reopen.

What are the uses of a Dinosaur Skull in Prospecting?

The Fossilized Crown crafting recipe (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, prospectors can use the Dinosaur Skull to

Get Money

A Dinosaur Skull can be sold for a whopping $50,000,000 per kilogram. It is the most valuable of all the currently available minerals.

Craft the Fossilized Crown

The Fossilized Crown increases Luck, Capacity, Shake Speed, Size Boost, and Sell Boost. You can craft it by interacting with the Blacksmith's anvil and using the following minerals:

1 Dinosaur Skull

5 Cinnabar

1 Volcanic Core

5 Dragon Bone

All the aforementioned minerals can be acquired from the various digsites in Caldera Island.

FAQs on Prospecting

Where can I get a Dinosaur Skull?

The Dinosaur Skull can be obtained from the Infernal Heart digsite.

Where is Infernal Heart?

The Infernal Heart is inside the volcano on Caldera Island. When it is open, cross the Magma Furnace river, enter the digsite, and use your shovel to get minerals.

What is the value of a Dinosaur Skull?

A Dinosaur Skull sells for 50,000,000/kg.

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

