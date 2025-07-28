Prospecting Caldera Island guide

Caldera Island, also known as the volcano island, is the newest location in Roblox Prospecting. It features three new explorable areas, and all offer players the opportunity to get highly valuable minerals. You can dig up Dragon Bone, Fire Opal, Cinnabar, and more minerals while getting brand-new equipment themed after the volcanic update.

This comprehensive guide provides all the details for accessing the volcanic Caldera Island in Prospecting.

How to reach Caldera Island in Roblox Prospecting

The NPC Ferryman (Image via Roblox)

You can go to Caldera Island by speaking to the NPC Ferryman at the pier near the Fortune River. They will ferry you to the island in their motorboat. However, to be eligible to use the Ferryman's boat, players need to first complete the "Restoring the Lighthouse" quest.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to access Caldera Island in Prospecting:

Speak to the Ferryman near Fortune River. They will mention that they cannot set sail due to the non-functioning lighthouse.

Head to Sunset Beach. It is north-east of the spawn point, close to the Fortune River Delta.

You'll find a massive lighthouse at Sunset Beach. Reach the top of the structure, interact with the Lightkeep, and take the "Restoring the Lighthouse" quest from the NPC.

Complete the quest by finding a piece of Luminum. The rare mineral can be obtained in Sunset Beach.

Speak to the Lightkeep again to get the quest rewards.

Head back to Fortune River and interact with the Ferryman to go to Caldera Island.

Once the lighthouse is restored, you can use the Ferryman's free service to reach Caldera Island at any time. Alternatively, you can use waypoints to fast travel to the location.

The Lighthouse at Sunset Beach (Image via Roblox)

Completing the "Restoring the Lighthouse" quest in Prospecting not only grants access to Caldera Island but also 3,000,000 Money, 100,000 EXP, and 30 Meteor Shards as rewards.

How to enter the Magma Furnace in Caldera Island

The Fire Opal is a Legendary Mineral (Image via Roblox)

There are three areas in Caldera Island, namely Volcanic Sands, Windswept Beach, and Magma Furnace. While Volcanic Sands and Windswept Beach are at the shores of the island, the Magma Furnace is inside a volcano.

To find the entrance to the Magma Furnace in Roblox Prospecting, begin walking from the Volcanic Sands pier and then turn left. You'll see a small hole in the volcano that leads deeper into its interior.

Although you can enter the Magma Furnace at any time, digging minerals in that area requires two things. First, you'll need high-tier equipment (Toughness: 5). Then, you must speak to the NPC Flame Priest near the volcano's entrance and bring them a Fire Opal.

The Fire Opal is a Legendary-rarity mineral that you can find in Volcanic Sands. It is described as "a type of opal with a brilliant orange shine." To increase your chances of finding the rare mineral, dig during the Meteor Shower event and utilize as many Luck Totems and Luck Potions as possible.

FAQs on Prospecting

Where is the NPC Ferryman?

The Ferryman can be standing on a pier near the Fortune River. They'll be wearing a dark blue coat and a white navy cap.

Where can I find Luminum?

Luminum can be found in Sunset Beach and subsequently given to the Lightkeep to complete the "Restoring the Lighthouse" quest.

What are the Toughness requirements for all areas in Caldera Island?

Windswept Beach and Volcanic Sands both require a Toughness of 4, while the Magma Furnace requires a Toughness of 5.

