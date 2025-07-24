How to get Meteor Shards in Prospecting

Roblox Prospecting puts you in the role of a prospector, allowing you to collect and sell rare minerals for quick riches. Money earned through sales can be spent on equipment, crafting, and upgrades. However, you'll also need Meteor Shards to ease your gameplay progression. This rare currency can be used to unlock ring slots and purchase different boosts, including the Greater Luck Potion.

Ad

This guide covers all the methods by which players can get Meteor Shards in Prospecting.

All the ways to get Meteor Shards in Roblox Prospecting

There are several ways to get Meteor Shards (Image via Roblox)

Like Money, Meteor Shards are a type of currency in Roblox Prospecting. It is indicated by a pink crystal icon on the top-right corner of the screen. As you collect more shards, the number beside the crystal rises, giving you a convenient way to keep track of your progress.

Ad

Trending

There are four ways to get Meteor Shards in Prospecting, which have been detailed below.

Get Meteor Shards by digging

You can get shards via the usual gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Meteor Shards can be randomly obtained while digging. The chance of getting them depends on your Luck, which can be temporarily increased by utilizing Luck Potions and Luck Totems. For permanent boosts, you can craft gear that offers you a higher Luck, such as the Phoenix Heart and the Royal Federation Crown.

Ad

Players get the best chance of digging Meteor Shards during the Meteor Shower. The event increases the shard drop rate, which can be further boosted by utilizing totems and potions.

Complete NPC Quests

The Trader gives you a few quests (Image via Roblox)

You'll find several NPCs in need of your help while exploring the world in Prospecting. Interact with them, accept their quests, and complete them to get diverse rewards, including Money, EXP, and Meteor Shards.

Ad

Avoid selling minerals like Ruby, Emerald, Osmium, and Iridium to the Merchant. Sooner or later, these precious items will be required to complete quests. You can lock them in your inventory to prevent them from being sold.

Discover new minerals

Complete your collection to get more shards (Image via Roblox)

Another simple way to get Meteor Shards is by completing your mineral collection. Once you obtain a new mineral, the game registers it in your index and rewards you with shards. You can obtain them by selecting "Collection" from the hot bar and then clicking on the newly discovered mineral.

Ad

Purchase Meteor Shards from the Robux Shop

Consider buying shards from the Shop (Image via Roblox)

If you require Meteor Shards instantly, purchase them from the Shop with Robux. It is the quickest yet the most expensive way to get the currency.

Ad

As of this writing, there are three shard bundles in Roblox Prospecting:

200 Meteor Shards - 149 Robux

1000 Meteor Shards - 599 Robux

4000 Meteor Shards - 1999 Robux

Besides purchasing them, you can gift shards to other players by tapping the present icon on the interface.

Uses of Meteor Shards in Prospecting

Unlock more ring slots with shards (Image via Roblox)

Meteor Shards can be used to purchase different items in the game:

Ad

Luck Totem : You can buy a Luck Totem from the Shard Merchant for 300 shards.

: You can buy a Luck Totem from the Shard Merchant for 300 shards. Strength Totem : Strength Totems can also be brought from the Shard Merchant. They are cheaper than Luck Totems, costing 180 shards apiece.

: Strength Totems can also be brought from the Shard Merchant. They are cheaper than Luck Totems, costing 180 shards apiece. Potions : Meteor Shards can be spent on different potions, including Merchant’s Potion (200 shards), Greater Luck Potion (30 shards), and Greater Capacity Potion (20 shards)

: Meteor Shards can be spent on different potions, including Merchant’s Potion (200 shards), Greater Luck Potion (30 shards), and Greater Capacity Potion (20 shards) Ring Slots: Apart from purchasing items, you can use shards to unlock more ring slots.

Ad

Prospecting offers a total of eight ring slots, two of which are paywalled.

Also check: How to enchant pan in Prospecting

FAQs on Prospecting

Where is the Shard Merchant?

The Shard Merchant is located in the Fortune River town.

When does the Meteor Shower event begin?

The Meteor Shower occurs randomly on servers. Moreover, you can trigger the event after purchasing its dedicated product pack from the Robux Shop.

Ad

How do I lock my rarest minerals?

To prevent a mineral from being sold accidentally, open your Bagpack, select the particular mineral, and press the Lock button on the top of the screen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025