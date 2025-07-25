How to open the secret cave door in Prospecting

In Roblox Prospecting, exploration is as crucial as mineral collection. Players venture into new areas to dig up rarer minerals, all the while uncovering their secrets. The Crystal Caverns is one such area that contains a secret cave. Opening it allows prospectors to purchase high-quality items, including the Worldshaker Pan, which provides an incredible size boost and a colossal capacity.

This guide explains how you can open the secret cave door and purchase rare items in Roblox Prospecting.

Location of the secret cave in Prospecting

The entrance to the Crystal Caverns (Image via Roblox)

The secret cave is inside Crystal Caverns in Prospecting. To find Crystal Caverns, cross the river after spawning in Rubble Creek Sands and turn left. You'll see a security guard next to the entrance to the caverns.

Only prospectors with Level 15 and above are eligible to enter Crystal Caverns. You can gain levels easily by completing NPC Quests and selling minerals to the Merchant. To increase your profit from sales, consider crafting and equipping gears that improve your Luck, Modifier Boost, and Sell Boost.

After entering Crystal Caverns, keep heading straight till you find a waterfall. The secret cave is behind the waterfall. Once you walk through the falling water, you'll notice three slots beside the cave door.

How to unlock the cave door in Crystal Caverns

Requirements for opening the secret cave door (Image via Roblox)

You'll need three minerals to open the secret cave door in the Crystal Caverns: Diamond, Emerald, and Starshine. All are incredibly rare minerals that can be found in specific areas.

Diamond - Rumble Creek Sands, Rumble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Sunset Beach, and Fortune River Delta

- Rumble Creek Sands, Rumble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Sunset Beach, and Fortune River Delta Emerald - Rumble Creek Sands, Rumble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, and Azuralite Oasis

- Rumble Creek Sands, Rumble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, and Azuralite Oasis Starshine - Crystal Cavern River and Azuralite Oasis

Once you have obtained the three minerals, slot them on the wall next to the cave door. The Starshine will be on the left, the Diamond will be in the middle, while the Emerald will be in the right slot.

All items inside the secret cave in Prospecting

All items inside the cave (Image via Roblox)

You can purchase two items after entering the secret area in Crystal Caverns. Their name, price, and stats are mentioned below:

Item Cost Stats Description Worldshaker Pan $125,000,000 Luck: 70

Capacity: 150

Shake Strength: 5

Shake Speed: 100%

Size Boost: 25% A relic from an ancient civilization. Despite its age, immense power still lies within. Earthbreaker Shovel $125,000,000 Dig Strength: 25

Dig Speed: 100

Toughness: 5 A relic from an ancient civilization. Despite its age, incredible power still lingers within.

The mentioned items are some of the costliest in the game. As a result, you'll need to earn money by regularly digging and selling minerals as well as by completing quests. Additionally, you may need to sacrifice your goal of crafting a specific high-rarity gear by spending money.

FAQs on Prospecting

Where is the secret cave in Crystal Caverns?

The secret cave is behind the waterfall in Crystal Caverns.

Is it possible to enter Crystal Caverns without reaching Level 15?

There is no shortcut for entering the Crystal Caverns. It is mandatory to complete the level requirement.

What minerals are required to unlock the secret cave door?

An Emerald, a Starshine, and a Diamond are required to unlock the cave door.

Is the Worldshaker Pan better than the Gold Pan?

Yes, the Worldshaker is a better pan. It has a higher Luck, Capacity, and Shake Strength than the Gold Pan.

