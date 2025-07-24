How to complete Tired Prospector quests in Prospecting

Roblox Prospecting features an expansive world filled with various characters. While some require your assistance, others are eager to challenge your prospecting skills. The Tired Prospector is one such character who tells you to obtain certain rare minerals, having himself been unsuccessful in the endeavor. He presents two quests and both offer Money, EXP, and Meteor Shards as rewards.

This comprehensive guide explains how to complete the Tired Prospector's quests, so that you can prove him wrong about your skills.

Where is the Tired Prospector?

The NPC Tired Prospector (Image via Roblox)

The Tired Prospector can be found next to the Store in Rubble Creek Deposits. Upon interacting with him, he laments being unable to find something valuable. Subsequently, he gives you the first Prospector's Bet quest, challenging you to get seven rare minerals.

The NPC doesn't mention the minerals that need to be gathered in Prospecting. Instead, you'll need to check them by navigating to the Quests tab and locating the requirements for Prospector's Bet [1].

How to complete the Prospector’s Bet [1] in Roblox Prospecting

Lapis Lazuli can be found in Rubble Creek Sands (Image via Roblox)

The Tired Prospector gives two quests: Prospector's Bet [1] and Prospector's Bet [2]. Both require you to get highly rare minerals in the game.

The requirements for completing Prospector's Bet [1] are as follows:

Collect 5 Lapis Lazuli : This mineral can be found in Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, and Fortune River.

: This mineral can be found in Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, and Fortune River. Collect 1 Emerald : You can find Emeralds in the starter areas, Rubble Creek Sands and Rubble Creek Deposits, albeit rarely. It can also be found in Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, and Azuralite Oasis.

: You can find Emeralds in the starter areas, Rubble Creek Sands and Rubble Creek Deposits, albeit rarely. It can also be found in Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, and Azuralite Oasis. Collect 1 Opal: This mineral is rarer than Emerald. It can be found in Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, Fortune River, and Sunset Beach.

Once you've collected all the minerals, head back to Rubble Creek Deposits to interact with the Tired Prospector. They will be surprised by your skill and provide 250,000 Money, 20,000 EXP, and 200 Meteor Shards as rewards.

How to complete the Prospector’s Bet [2] in Roblox Prospecting

The second quest is tougher than the first (Image via Roblox)

After completing the first Prospector’s Bet, you can take the second by interacting with the same NPC in Prospecting. It offers higher rewards, but is significantly more challenging. You'll be required to get Epic- and Legendary-rarity minerals.

Here are the requirements for completing the Prospector's Bet [2] quest:

Collect 10 Meteoric Iron : This mineral can be obtained in Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, and Fortune River.

: This mineral can be obtained in Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, and Fortune River. Collect 2 Osmium: This highly prized mineral is commonly found in Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, and Azuralite Oasis. It is also required for completing the Engineer's quest.

This highly prized mineral is commonly found in Fortune River, Crystal Cavern River, and Azuralite Oasis. It is also required for completing the Engineer's quest. Collect 1 Rose Gold: A Legendary mineral, Rose Gold can be found in Rubble Creek Sands, Rubble Creek Deposits, and Fortune River.

Similar to the first quest, you can get the completion rewards by gathering all minerals and then interacting with the Tired Prospector. He will give you 3,000,000 Money, 50,000 EXP, and 500 Meteor Shards.

FAQs on Prospecting

How do I increase the chance of finding rare minerals?

The chance of finding rare minerals is affected by your Luck multiplier. To boost your Luck, equip gear and use Luck Totems and Luck Potions.

What is the value of Rose Gold?

A Rose Gold has a value of $500,000/kg.

Is it possible to get Emerald, Opal, Rose Gold, and other rare minerals from Sluice?

Yes, your Sluice can capture such minerals while you're online or offline.

